New episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys only just dropped, and the cast is already hard at work on the next chapter. On Aug. 5, Netflix posted a pic of Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), Cole (Noah LaLonde), and Alex (Ashby Gentry) on the farm with the caption, “Back in the house, back on the ranch. My Life with the Walter Boys, Season 4 is officially in production!” Talk about whiplash.

The audience was left on yet another cliffhanger at the end of Season 3, which dropped on Aug. 6. One fan even commented, “That season finale was like having an itch on your back but never fully getting to it.” If you can totally relate and need a distraction from that unfinished business while waiting for its highly anticipated return in 2027, you can plan a set-jetting trip to where all the romance actually goes down.

Even though Jackie is sent to live with the Walter boys in the fictional town of Silver Falls, Colorado, U.S.-based fans will actually need a passport to visit the ranch IRL. My Life with the Walter Boys took a page out of Off Campus and Heated Rivalry’s book by filming up north in Canada. Since Season 1, the cast and crew have made Alberta their home base. Below, you’ll find some of the new filming spots to check out from Season 3 on your trip to “The Great White North.”

Spoiler warning: This post contains spoilers for My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3.

Finding Silver Falls In High River

A majority of filming for Season 3 took place in High River, an under-the-radar town in Alberta. For a gorgeous stroll through the fictional Silver Falls, you’ll want to walk down 4th Avenue SW and stop in any of the local cafes or diners for a quick iced coffee.

Take a 7-minute walk through George Lane Memorial Park to the gazebo at 343 Macleod Trail SW, and you’ll find the epic, romantic spot where Danny proposes to Erin in Episode 6. At the same time in the episode, Jackie attends the Aurelita Chamber of Commerce banquet, which was filmed nearby at the Highwood Centre about 5 minutes away on 5th Avenue SW.

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If you take another 5-minute walk up Macleod Trail SW, you’ll run into the Knee Deep Bar & Grill. This is where Alex and Kiley go while looking for her grandmother in Episode 9. They may not spend time inside, but you can enjoy a nice meal or brew here during your vacay.

Earlier in that same episode, Alex goes to a tattoo parlor to get his ink removed — which is Tattoos By Petrus Ink on Centre Street. Once you've retraced his steps, there's one final stop in High River to tick off your list: the Museum of the Highwood. This historic gem is where the crew captured the town hall meeting scene all the way back in Episode 2.

Other MLWTWB Spots In Alberta

Depending on whether you’re Team Cole or Team Alex, you could also pick a few different locations in Alberta from Season 3 to visit during your trip. In Episode 1, Jackie takes Cole where he first brought her, and confesses that she wants to be with him. That beautiful spot is Sheep River Falls in Kananaskis, and it’s so worth the hike to see and snap your own pic — especially if you’re a victim of the “Cole Effect.”

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For the Alex fans, Black Diamond in Millarville is where he undergoes his rodeo training. You could even book a ranch house nearby for up to 10 guests that’s around $1,004 a night if you want the full cowboy experience. For more chances to “touch grass” and be outside, stop by Foothills Athletic Park in Calgary — aka the location of Jackie’s track meets in Season 3.

The University of Calgary doubles as the backdrop for the hospital scenes from the beginning of Season 3. Fun fact: It's the exact same college campus where Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester shot Netflix’s holiday rom-com Guarding Stars earlier this year. Consider it a mandatory stop if you’re a Gilmore Girls and/or Gossip Girl fan as well.

While you’re in Calgary, you might also want to visit the actual Walter ranch. The home of Jackie, Cole, and Alex is on the famous CL Ranch, which is a massive backlot used in a lot of TV shows and movies like The Last of Us and Fargo.