It wasn’t just Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) who took a trip to the cottage in Heated Rivalry’s season finale on Dec. 26 — fans did as well. The hockey romance, available for streaming on HBO Max, turned into 2025’s buzzer beater to close out the year and has been the talk of social media since it premiered in November.

Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, the show follows hockey rivals Shane and Ilya, who fall in love off the ice while keeping their relationship a secret from their friends, family, and teammates. In the season finale, the two meet up at Shane’s cottage in Canada to get away and spend time together. Fans online joked about meeting up at the cottage alongside the two hockey players to watch the finale during Christmas break. Some even dubbed it “cottagemas.”

While many productions use a soundstage to create their settings, Heated Rivalry opted to film in real places for most of its first season — including the famed cabin. The actual location of Shane’s vacay home is Muskoka Lakes in Ontario, Canada. The gorgeous estate with windows everywhere was designed by architect Trevor McIvor, and just one of the many IRL places from Heated Rivalry that fans can find by traveling up north.

If you’ve become just as obsessed with the hockey series, here are 12 Heated Rivalry filming locations to visit on your next trip to Canada.