Heated Rivalry’s got plenty of people talking. The series, which is based on the novel by Rachel Reid, follows the steamy story of two professional hockey players who have intense chemistry on and off the ice. One of the series’ stars, Hudson Williams, has spoken openly about the show — whether he’s addressing “gay baiting” claims or sharing his glute workout.

The show features many explicit sex scenes between Williams and his co-star, Connor Storrie. “When I got the audition, I was like, ‘F*ck, if I get this role a lot of people are going to see me naked,’” he told Vogue in a Dec. 17 interview.

To take on the role of a professional athlete, Williams started training before filming. Meeting Storrie also inspired him to start bulking up. “The first time I saw Connor, I was amazed by how muscular he is,” Williams added. “I just started pounding the protein, eating as much ground beef as possible, and through the process I gained 10 pounds of really lean muscle.”

But for Williams, some of his gym progress wasn’t seen in the show. “Unfortunately, when we filmed that first shower scene, I hadn’t had a chance to train that much yet,” he told Vogue. “My butt got so much bigger, and we never filmed me from the back again. I need to really show it off in Season 2.”

Crave

On Dec. 12, HBO Max and Crave announced that Heated Rivalry was renewed for a second season, although the official release date has not been set. In the meantime, it sounds like Williams is keeping up with his glute workouts in anticipation of any future shower scenes.

While speaking to Vogue, he detailed his workout routine. “The Pit Shark [a squat machine] will change your butt immediately,” he told the outlet. “It takes all the pressure off your back so your butt is just being ripped apart.”

“Hip thrusts are amazing for growing your butt out, while RDLs are key for growing that bottom part out,” he continued. “If you want to grow your butt out sideways, not just get a long butt, you should do banded walks and abductor exercises.”