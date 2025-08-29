Spoiler alert: This post contains light spoilers from throughout Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys.

The charismatic party boy that My Life with the Walter Boys fans met in Season 1 has undergone some serious changes. In the show’s second season, Cole Walter adopts new responsibilities and tries to change his previous toxic patterns, unlocking a new layer of emotional depth. It’s a side of Cole that actor Noah LaLonde tells Elite Daily he started tapping into in the first season, but in the new installment, “emo” Cole finally takes center stage.

“In Season 1, Cole’s emo from the inside, but with Season 2, the emo is on the outside,” LaLonde says.

This new sensibility comes out most in Cole’s new job and relationships. Instead of bitterly avoiding football after his career-ending injury, the former quarterback has finally found a way to continue in the sport he loves by becoming the high school’s assistant coach. Although, he can’t quite seem to get his former teammates to respect his new position of authority.

He’s also learning to stop juggling multiple women, becoming surprisingly chaste save for a disastrous hookup with the antagonistic Ruby. “I think Cole does a pretty good job of not going back to his old ways, with a few slip-ups,” LaLonde says. “For the most part, he keeps his emotions in check and I think he's slowly growing.”

Netflix

It’s that desire to mature that makes Cole come off as more tortured this season. “There's some discomfort in growth, and I think that emo side you're seeing is a necessary part of Cole working on who he wants to be,” LaLonde says.

The actor is already hard at work on Season 3 of Walter Boys, which he can’t say much about. When asked if it will pick up right where Season 2 ends, LaLonde can only tease that it’s going to get off to an explosive start. “I can't say anything about that,” LaLonde says. “All I can do is assure you that you're going to want to be seated when Season 3 picks up — wherever it picks up.”