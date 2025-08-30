Spoiler alert: This post discusses events throughout Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys.

Remember that shy little hopeless romantic who fell a little too hard for Jackie in Season 1 of My Life with the Walter Boys? Well, that version of Alex Walter is no more. In the second season of the teen drama, the aspiring rodeo star returns to Silver Falls with a total personality change. With his newfound rizz, Alex finally gets to feel the magnetism that his older brother Cole has always had. And Ashby Gentry wants his character to fully dive into as many relationships as possible.

While Alex’s main crush has always been on Jackie, the first season hinted at an unexplored spark between him and his longtime bestie Kiley. That chemistry develops a lot more in Season 2 — as does Alex’s new flirtation with his riding trainer Blake. With three strong connections by the end of the season, which one is Gentry most interested in seeing Alex lean into? “I'd personally love to see them all explored more seriously,” Gentry tells Elite Daily.

“I'm just like, ‘Put him in every love triangle.’ Trying to get in there with everybody,” the actor continues. “Alex has a lot of figuring out to do.”

Netflix

Unfortunately for Alex’s prospects, Season 2 doesn’t end on a very promising note. Not only does he see Kiley kiss football star Dylan, but right after that he catches Jackie professing her love for Cole. Up until that moment, Alex had been dating Jackie in secret — a clandestine arrangement that Gentry says Alex was never fully on board with.

“I think he understands it to a degree, but also thinks it's a bit ridiculous,” Gentry says of Jackie’s insistence on hiding the relationship. “He understands that it's unsustainable; they can't keep it a secret forever.”

Well, it’s safe to say that secret (and a few more) are definitely out now.