My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3 Just Got A Premiere Date

It’s almost time to head back to Silver Falls. My Life with the Walter Boys is returning for a third season, which is set to up the drama after a cliffhanger revelation rocked the show’s central love triangle. Thankfully, eager fans won’t have to wait too long to find out who Jackie chooses — the Season 3 premiere date is right around the corner.

Before we get into the new Season 3 details, a little reminder (as well as a spoiler alert for anyone who hasn’t finished Season 2) about what just went down. For most of the second season, Jackie secretly dated Alex while totally avoiding his brother Cole. As her relationship with Alex gets more serious, they profess their love for each other. But that romantic moment quickly turns sour shortly afterwards, when Alex catches Jackie telling Cole that she loves him.

As if that wasn’t disastrous enough, the tense love triangle is interrupted by the news that Walter patriarch George has suffered a medical emergency. Basically, everything is falling apart at the ranch, but Season 3 is going to provide some much-needed answers — as well as a dangerous new hobby for Cole.

First-Look Photos Reveal Some Changes

Netflix

The first images from Season 3 show Jackie speaking to Cole and Alex separately, but there’s no indication of her big decision just yet. However, there is one reveal in the pics. As Alex embarks on his new rodeo team, his brother Cole has also found a risky new passion. Photos show Cole behind the wheel of a race car, preparing to compete against another driver.

Netflix

Netflix

The official Season 3 synopsis reveals where each of the main characters are at now: “Alex turns to his new rodeo riding team, and Cole gets back in the driver’s seat of his life, literally, when a race car driver sees potential in him. Meanwhile, Jackie pours her heart into developing the town’s community space. But when a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life she left behind proves harder to forget than she expected.”

The Premiere Date Is So Close

The ranch is opening back up on Aug. 6, when Season 3 drops on Netflix.