Spoiler alert: This post discusses the Season 2 finale of My Life with the Walter Boys.

Jackie just can’t seem to stay away from Cole Walter, no matter how hard she tries. Although she’s secretly dating Alex for a good portion of My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2, Jackie finally professes her love for the older Walter in the final moment of the season... which brings the central love triangle to an explosive tipping point as Alex witnesses the whole exchange. While the romantic drama ends on a cliffhanger, Nikki Rodriguez tells Elite Daily that Jackie’s emotional speech to Cole is her “being honest” about how she truly feels.

Jackie and Cole’s big moment comes when she confronts him for avoiding her for months, prompting Cole to reveal he saw Jackie making out with Alex after the Halloween party. The revelation destroys the secret Jackie had been trying so hard to keep — she and Alex had rekindled their romance, but Jackie insisted that they don’t tell anyone else about it.

Rodriguez can understand why her character wanted to keep things with Alex on the down-low. “I don't know if it's about not wanting to be public,” Rodriguez says. “The secret comes from how she's really, really conscious of not hurting anybody. She wants to make sure that she's not making the same mistakes that she did in Season 1.”

Cole’s confession explains why he’s been so absent, but opens the floodgates for him to reveal it’s too painful for him to continue keeping his distance from Jackie. It’s then that Jackie details why she’s so drawn to Cole but afraid to give into her emotions — she feels a total loss of control with him, which is both scary and freeing. In the heat of the honesty, the two tell each other they’re in love and lean in for a kiss, which is interrupted by a distraught Alex.

“In that moment, Jackie is being honest about her emotions,” Rodriguez says of that final scene. “She truly feels the way that she says she does about Cole, but she also has real feelings for Alex. It's just very different, but they're both so valid.”

The moment sets the scene for Jackie to finally have to make a full-throated choice between Cole and Alex... although, the shocking interruption of a family disaster in Season 2’s closing scene might delay that choice a little bit longer. Still, it sounds like Jackie will be forced to make up her mind in Season 3.