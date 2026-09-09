You Can Stay In Annie's Cottage From Sterling Point For Just $131 A Night

Sterling Point may be a fictional lakeside town created for Prime Video’s hit series, but Annie Jacobson’s cottage is very real, and it’s finally opening up for rentals. Gordon Bay Cottage is now listed on Airbnb, and you can request a stay in October for just $131 a night.

The waterfront home away from home was used as the exterior of Annie’s grandfather’s house in Sterling Point, where she first meets Ramona. Production used soundstages in Toronto to film the cottage’s interior scenes, but fans will immediately recognize the outside of the five-bedroom estate on the Muskoka Lakes in Canada as the iconic Sterling Point filming location.

Muskoka is actually becoming quite the set-jetting spot thanks to Heated Rivalry, which was also filmed in the “cottage country” up north. Shane Hollander’s summer home, where he and Ilya had a weekend away with tuna melts and Canadian wolf birds, is nearby and also available to book on Airbnb if you wanted to take “I’m coming to the cottage” seriously this fall.

A Look Inside The Sterling Point Cottage

Airbnb

During your stay at Annie and Ramona’s cottage, head out on the water thanks to a private dock down some granite steps from the rental. The Airbnb has a canoe, kayak, and paddleboard you can use, if you’re feeling adventurous. The lakeside dock is also a great place to enjoy a morning cup of coffee, or you can stay close to home by lounging on the screened porch that has just as amazing water views.

At night, you and your friends could throw yourselves a Camp Rock-themed party or keep it cozy with games and wine by the living room fireplace. There’s also WiFi available, so you could rewatch all eight episodes of Sterling Point with some popcorn. If you live in a city with too much light pollution, this is the perfect time to stargaze outside while wrapped in some blankets.

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When you’re not spending time on the water during the day, venture into the town of Port Carling or drive about 13 minutes to Mortimer’s Marina, which was also used for filming.

How To Book The Sterling Point Cottage

Sabrina Lantos/Prime

If you’re looking for the same life-changing getaway that Annie experienced, the booking for three stays in October begins Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. ET on Airbnb.com. The three-night stays will be either Oct. 2 to 5, Oct. 9 to 12, or Oct. 16 to 19 for about $131 a night. It may not be a summer in Sterling Point, but it’s the perfect time of year for a cozy, autumnal lakeside adventure.