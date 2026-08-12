The latest must-watch on streaming is Prime Video’s Sterling Point. The drama series, created by My Old Ass director Megan Park, is TikTok’s new obsession, with fans eating up the show’s messy love triangle and newfound sisterhood. Plus, the dreamy lakeside town gives peak wanderlust for anyone hoping to spend the last days of summer on a boat.

There's just one catch: You won’t find this Canadian destination on a map — because it doesn’t actually exist. Sterling Point is a fictional place inspired by Canada’s cottage country, where Park vacationed with her family as a kid.

Where Was Sterling Point Filmed?

While the town itself is entirely fictional, the breathtaking lake district where the series filmed is very real. In fact, Lake Muskoka may sound very familiar to fans of another popular romance: Heated Rivalry.

Shane Hollander’s famous cottage — where he spent time alone with Ilya Rozanov (and those “stupid Canadian wolf birds”) — is right there on the lake. You can rent the exact three-bedroom summer home on Airbnb for around $2,184 a night, if you don’t mind the three-night minimum.

Other Sterling Point Filming Spots To Visit

While you’re exploring Lake Muskoka, make sure to stop by Mortimer’s Point Marina. This scenic waterfront spot served as another filming location for the series.

You'll definitely want to rent a car for this trip, because hitting all the show's backdrops takes a bit of a drive. For example, Sparrow Lake Camp — where the crew shot additional scenes — sits about an hour away from the marina.

Courtesy of Prime

Since “campcations” are majorly trending right now, it’s the perfect excuse to plan your very own retreat with the group chat. Sparrow Lake offers individual sites starting at $50 a night, or you can rent the whole place for groups larger than 20 during the shoulder months (May, June, September, and October). The facilities include a ropes course, canoes, and a campfire area.

The camp vibes are 100% actor-approved, too. When Sterling Point star Ella Rubin, who plays Annie Jacobson, stopped by Today, she said filming felt like “summer camp” since the cast split their time between Muskoka and Toronto.

If you’ve been influenced by the “campcore” aesthetic, Ontario absolutely belongs on your bucket list. While you’re up north, you can turn this into the ultimate set-jetting road trip by visiting Barry’s Bay — the real-world setting that inspired Ever Year After.