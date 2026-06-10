Instead of spending summer at Cousins Beach with Belly, Prime Video is inviting fans to Barry's Bay this season. The lakeside town from Carley Fortune’s novel-turned-TV series, Every Year After — based on her bestselling debut book, Every Summer After — is an actual vacation destination in Ontario, Canada. It’s where the author spent her teenage summers, but production went a different route for the streaming adaptation. The series packed up and moved across the country, filming all the way out in Vancouver, British Columbia.

It seems Prime Video has a serious thing for B.C., because the province is also where you can find the fictional Briar U from Off Campus. If you’re thinking of traveling up north for a set-jetting adventure, you can visit where Hannah and Garrett fell in love at the University of British Columbia before making your way to Bowen Island. The cozy spot, about an hour away from UBC, serves as the main filming location for Every Year After.

Even though production also utilized North Shore Studios in Vancouver, leads Sadie Soverall (Percy) and Matt Cornett (Sam) spent plenty of their time on set on Bowen Island.

Plan Your Own Barry's Bay Vacay

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As you marathon-watch all eight episodes of Every Year After, you might spot a few locations to add to your set-jetting itinerary. The Bowen Island Undercurrent reports that restaurants like Doc Morgan’s and Tippy’s Cookhouse were both utilized as backdrops in the series. These waterfront eateries are located at the Union Steamship Marina, and stood in for The Tavern scenes.

The Company Shop, also at the marina, stood in as the general store in the first episode when Percy picks up some new underwear. If you head over to Snug Cove, you’ll find the Dorman Point Trail, which is where Percy, Sam, and Chantal go for a run. Another notable spot is the Lagoon Causeway, where you can go swimming nearby at Sandy Beach just like Percy.

Visit The IRL Barry’s Bay

Justine Yeung/Prime Video

If you’d rather visit the real-life Barry’s Bay, which inspired the book series, you’ll want to head over to Ontario. While you’re there, be sure to stop at the Wilno Tavern, aka the inspo behind Sam’s family’s restaurant. You can also stay at the Pinewood Inn and catch a movie at the Skylight Drive-In — both of which are mentioned in the book.

You can pack even more fandom into your trip by trading the Off Campus vibes for a full Heated Rivalry experience. Since the HBO Max series shot all over Ontario, you can easily check out Shane’s cottage at nearby Lake Muskoka. The gorgeous waterfront property is less than three hours away, and it's totally giving Barry’s Bay from Every Year After for even more water fun this summer.