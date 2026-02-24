Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov aren’t the only ones who get to spend the summer at the cottage. Now, you can too.

The private escape that Shane (Hudson Williams) invited Ilya (Connor Storrie) to in Heated Rivalry will be available to rent on Airbnb for $189 starting March 3. That right, the actual filming location from the HBO series, Barlochan Cottage, is opening its doors for guests. So, whether you’re a set-jetting fan or a couple looking to get away for the weekend, this might be where you need to book your next vacay.

What A Stay Inside The Heated Rivalry Cottage Includes

Ilya made the right decision when he decided to visit the cottage at the end of Episode 5. Shane’s home away from home is a massive three-bedroom retreat near Lake Muskoka in Ontario, Canada, where a majority of Heated Rivalry was filmed. All three rooms come with a king-sized bed and great view, so you’re in luck if you have needs like Ilya.

When you’re not sleeping or getting cozy in your bedroom, you can lounge out in the living room where Shane and Ilya have some makeout sessions and deep convos. The kitchen is also a great place for tuna melts and ginger ale. If the weather is nice, you could even make some burgers outside like Hollanov, or get cozy by a fire while listening out for “stupid Canadian wolf bird” noises.

Barlochan Cottage is around three hours away from many of the other Heated Rivalry filming locations in Hamilton, but you could always rent a car and plan a day trip to visit some of your favorite spots. After seeing everything you can in the city, head back to Shane’s cottage for a night in with some Blue Moon Over Brooklyn smoothies.

How To Book Shane’s Cottage On Airbnb

If you’ve been wanting to head to the cottage since Shane asked Ilya, you’ll want to be among the first online at 12 p.m. ET on March 3. That’s when Barlochan Cottage will officially be opening for bookings on Airbnb.com. One night at the cottage is $248 CAD or around $189 USD, which is a great price whether you’re going with just your partner or a group of Heated Rivalry fans.