Connor Storrie Responds To His Old YouTube Videos Resurfacing

Connor Storrie knew he would be a successful actor long before Heated Rivalry shot him to fame. As his star has risen, fans have resurfaced his YouTube channel, which he began over a decade ago as a 12-year-old in Odessa, Texas with big dreams to make it in Hollywood. While Storrie admits he didn’t always have an easy time accepting himself as a kid, he has grown to love his pre-teen self.

“I love that little guy. I love him. I used to not like him,” Storrie said in a Dec. 26 Variety interview. “I was this artist, sissy boy in West Texas that didn’t want to play football. I wanted to play pretend and play dress up and disappear into weird worlds and entertain and try to connect with people that way, and that was just not the norm out there.”

If he could give that little YouTuber any advice, it would to be even bigger and bolder in his ambitions. “I would tell him to make more stuff sooner, make more of his own stuff sooner. Just be more diligent about not just being an actor, as in trying to get cast in something and waiting for opportunities,” Storrie said. “I would be like, ‘Try putting yourself in your own things.’”

Harold Feng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Storrie also opened up about using YouTube to chase his dreams in a Dec. 26 interview with W Magazine.

“YouTube was super big at the time, and it was a way to create my own media and practice being in front of the camera. It was a creative outlet, and I’ve always had a million hobbies,” Storrie said.

“I’ve always wanted to be an actor,” Storrie continued. “It’s been surprising to realize just how few actors had the same experience as me, of being fresh out of the womb, like, ‘I want to make movies.’ I wanted to do it before I even knew it was a job. I was hungry, and I was sure.”