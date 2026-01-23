Heated Rivalry wrapped up 2025 in the most beautiful package, and remains *the* must-watch show of 2026. Fans online can’t stop talking about the spicy hockey romance, currently streaming on HBO Max, starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. While everyone else has been rightfully thirsting over the steamiest scenes and fan edits, the one thing I’ve been craving is Kip’s smoothie.

In Episode 3, Heated Rivalry takes a detour from the main Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie) storyline to follow fellow professional hockey player Scott Hunter (François Arnaud). He meets and falls in love with Straw+Berry barista Christopher “Kip” Grady (Robbie G.K.), who makes him a Blue Moon Over Brooklyn smoothie that he ends up getting before every home game. Except Kip doesn’t just give Scott the shop’s regular blueberry-forward smoothie; the final product is a special variation, which includes a banana because he’s “kind of wild.”

Even though the show doesn’t mention everything else that goes into Kip’s signature sip, I was able to track down a recipe inspired by what’s in Rachel Reid’s Game Changer, the book the episode is based on.

Everything You Need To Make The Blue Moon Over Brooklyn (Kip’s Version)

A fan on Reddit shared that in the book, Kip’s smoothie is the “one with blueberries, pineapple, and kale.” Running with that, a home cook on Instagram created this recipe for the Blue Moon Over Brooklyn, which contains the following ingredients:

1 cup of blueberries

1/2 cup of pineapple

A handful of kale

1 banana

1 1/2 cups of almond milk

1 tbsp of peanut butter

A squeeze of honey

Blend everything together and enjoy. It’s that simple.

The Heated Rivalry Smoothie Is Swoon-Worthy

I forgot to put the honey in my smoothie before blending it up, but with everything else, you don’t really need it. In fact, if I had to pick one word to describe the Blue Moon Over Brooklyn, it would be sweet.

The banana really brings a lot of flavor to the table, making this extra creamy with the almond milk and peanut butter. I couldn’t really taste the pineapple or blueberries unless I really thought about it. My smoothie wasn’t very blue either. With everything else mixed in, my drink ended up being very gray, a far cry from the purple hue seen on the show.

TL;DR

While it wasn’t very Insta-worthy, I loved my at-home version of the Blue Moon Over Brooklyn. It was as sweet as Kip and Scott’s love story, and a tasty way to get a serving of kale in. I can see why Scott likes it so much, but at the same time, I don’t think I’d keep spending money on it if there wasn’t a cute barista at the Straw+Berry cafe to make it for me.

Luckily, I now have a free Blue Moon Over Brooklyn recipe to follow at home whenever I want something delicious or a drink to go along with my next Heated Rivalry rewatch.

Rating: 4.5/5