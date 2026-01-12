Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie Won The Golden Globes (Without Being Nominated)

Heated Rivalry may have been ineligible for Golden Globes consideration, but that didn’t stop stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie from making the absolute most of their first major awards show. Even before the two stars hit the stage to present the award for Best Supporting Female Actor in a Limited Series, they were already the main characters of the night. From innuendo-filled red carpet moments to selfies with superstar actors, here are Williams and Storrie’s best moments at the 2026 Golden Globes.

If you were only watching the awards show on TV, you only saw a fraction of just how much star power Williams and Storrie exuded on Jan. 11. The co-stars had a brief moment in the spotlight during the ceremony when they walked onstage to Chappell Roan’s queer anthem “Pink Pony Club.” As Storrie pretended to be overwhelmed by the attention, he and Williams engaged in a playful back-and-forth.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking here being at our first Golden Globes,” Storrie confessed. “Just take a deep breath and picture everyone in the audience... you know,” Williams advised. “I don’t really know if that works considering everyone’s seen us... you know,” Storrie replied.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

The short skit was cute, but Williams and Storrie shone especially brightly on the red carpet and holding court at their table in the audience, where they had countless run-ins with A-list fans.

Hudson’s Glambot Video Is Unforgettable

E!’s Glambot videos are a staple of awards season, but nobody has ever done one quite like Williams. In his slow-mo clip, Williams gave the camera a big smile while giddily flipping it off with both hands.

Connor Befriends Ayo Edebiri

Since Williams and Storrie walked the red carpet separately, it was the perfect opportunity for the actors to make some new friends. Storrie had a viral moment when he took some shots with The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, proposing a cheers to their new bond.

Williams Poses With Olandria Carthen

One Golden Globes guest has been a particularly vocal Heated Rivalry fan for weeks, and that’s Love Island USA breakout Olandria Carthen. She finally got to meet Shane Hollander IRL when Williams posted with her on the red carpet.

Williams Cracks Some Suggestive Jokes

He may only be recently famous, but Williams has already proven he’s a pro at doing press. While Gayle King was interviewing him ahead of the awards show, Williams went viral for making a sexual joke in front of the veteran reporter.

They Reveal Who’s The Better Kisser

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The co-stars proved they’re totally in-sync when it comes to matters of the mouth, agreeing in separate interviews that Storrie is the better kisser. Although Williams added an important caveat that this is only true within the show: “I feel like I couldn’t kiss to my full potential because Shane can’t kiss like me.”

They Have A Fated Run-In With Charli XCX

Prior to the Globes, it was reported that Williams and Storrie would be seated next to Charli XCX. Charli expressed her excitement about her tablemates by posting a TikTok recreating Storrie’s viral dancing video. But sadly, the Heated Rivalry stars were moved to another table right before the ceremony. Thankfully, they did manage to get a selfie with Charli and Omar Apollo during the show, though.

They Struck A Pose With Parker Posey

Could a trip to The White Lotus be in Williams or Storrie’s future? They already have an in with one glamorous guest. The Heated Rivalry stars snapped a selfie with Parker Posey during their Golden Globes experience.