Heated Rivalry may have perfected the sex scene, but there are some other details that the show didn’t exactly nail. Namely, it’s somewhat confusing timeline. The series makes copious use of time jumps, often fast-forwarding years into the future at a moment’s notice. And this led to a major plot hole, which the team behind the show tried their best to fix after filming had already wrapped.

François Arnaud spoke about the continuity error in his character Scott Hunter’s storyline during an interview on SiriusXM’s Smith Sisters Live. When asked about the years that had passed between Scott and Kip’s breakup in 2013 or 2014, and their romantic reunion on the ice in 2017, Arnaud conceded that the lengthy relationship gap doesn’t make much sense. In Rachel Reid’s books, Scott and Kip first meet and start dating in 2017, about six months before their big Stanley Cup kiss, but the show has them as separated for about three years at the time that Scott beacons Kip onto the rink to plant a kiss on him.

“In the way that we shot it, there was a f*ck-up in the timeline,” Arnaud said. “The juxtaposition of the two storylines, they didn't really know how they were going to cut from one to the other. And so, we shot it thinking it was six months between [Kip’s] birthday and the cup, and now it's three years.”

While it’s certainly less believable for Kip to have not moved on from Scott after three whole years, it’s not technically a plot hole. However, it very nearly was. Arnaud recalled filming a scene in which Scott explicitly mentioned he met Kip and kissed him at the Stanley Cup within the same year.

“Episode 6, the speech where I win the MLH MVP award, there was a line, and they locked the cut, so it was definitely on my face where I say, ‘Fear is a powerful thing, but this year I found the one thing that is more powerful,’” Arnaud said.

Crave

“So it was ‘this year’ I found the thing that is more powerful, but it couldn't be this year,” the actor continued. “So, we had to change it. Like I think the ADR (automatic dialogue replacement) makes it like, ‘But now I found that.’ But it cuts. It cuts. I watched it. I watched it and it works.”