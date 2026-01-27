When Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie first met on the set of Heated Rivalry, they had to get to know each other very intimately, very quickly. After all, the two actors would be filming some of the steamiest sex scenes on television with each other. Luckily, neither star was shy about when it came to trying on a particular piece of intimacy garb. In fact, Williams even revealed that Storrie gave him a very helpful pointer in how to properly put on a “c*ck sock.”

“Connor and I broke the ice by trying this on in front of each other,” Williams said during his Jan. 27 appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast. However, Williams coudn’t seem to get the modesty garment to fit correctly.

“I went in and I was like, ‘This thing won’t work. This is broken. No way,’” Williams said. “And then [Storrie] came out and was like, ‘It works!’ And was just going around showing us the whole thing. I was like, ‘What? How did you...’ And he was like, ‘No, you have to squat. You can stand and try for as long as you want; you won’t get it.’”

After that, Williams provided a very detailed tutorial on how to wear a “c*ck sock.” “You’re like this,” Williams said, lifting up his legs in a crouching position. “And then you have to dip in. Get the balls first ... Get the balls really pulled in there, and then shove the shwantz down. Cinch, tie, and then tuck in.”

There’s one very important caveat, though. “Don’t try to pull it off, because God, your stomach will hurt,” Williams said. “If you have male genitalia and you try to pull that thing off, f*cking hell. Oh my God! I did that.”

This isn’t the first time Williams has brought up his “c*ck sock.” He tried to explain the term to Jimmy Fallon during his Jan. 7 Tonight Show appearance. “They call it a modesty garment, but by the end we kind of just gave up on any of that,” he told the flustered late-night host. “It kind of grabs the berries, there’s kind of a motion to get into it. And then the whole backside is out.”