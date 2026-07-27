Sterling Point Drops A Maternal Bombshell In Exclusive First-Look Clip

The secret’s out on Prime Video’s newest teen drama obsession, Sterling Point. The series, which comes from My Old Ass writer-director Megan Park and Gossip Girl showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, will tell the story of a young woman who’s life is upended when she inherits a Canadian island from her enigmatic grandfather, which is full of world-shattering secrets. And Elite Daily has an exclusive first look at one of those massive revelations.

Sterling Point is the latest in Prime Video’s current string of buzzy YA dramas, following the successes of Off Campus, Every Year After, and Elle. While the trailer does tease some summery romances, the main focus is on a mysterious connection between Annie and Ramona, who discover a surprising familial overlap.

In Elite Daily’s exclusive clip from Sterling Point, Annie has recently arrived at the cottage she inherited from her deceased grandpa, and confronts the familiar-looking Ramona, who’s been living there. As Annie tries to suss out why Ramona has such a strong resemblance to her mother, who died when she was young, Ramona confirms that Annie’s mom is also her mom.

Yeah, so things are about to get a little messy as Annie and Ramona try to piece together why their family kept them apart (and a total secret from one another) for all these years. The series key art, which Elite Daily can also exclusively debut, heavily leans into the mystifying factors surrounding Annie and Ramona’s sisterhood.

Prime Video

But they aren’t the only ones who will be swept up in the drama.

The Cast Is Full Of Buzzy Stars

Along with Ella Rubin as Annie and Amélie Hoeferle as Ramona, the Sterling Point cast includes a bunch of familiar faces, like Jay Duplass, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Missi Pyle. The young cast also has some buzzy names, including Mark Ruffalo’s son Keen Ruffalo, and future Legend of Zelda movie star Bo Bragason.

The Premiere Date Is So Close

All eight episodes of Sterling Point will be available to stream on Prime Video on Aug. 5.