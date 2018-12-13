Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Returning To 'Supernatural' After 11 Years Off The Show

With a show that's been on the air as long as Supernatural has, characters come and go all the time. But as the CW series celebrates its 14th season, it's bringing back some old fan favorites. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is returning to Supernatural for the milestone 300th episode, after over 11 years off the show.

According to Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb said in a statement: “We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character… and a few other surprise guest stars.”

Morgan will be playing his character John Winchester, the father of Supernatural's two protagonists Sam and Dean. But who knows what other surprise guest stars from the series' history will also drop in?

"There's no place like home" is something you say when you're trying to get out of Oz... and apparently also what you say when you return from the dead to battle demons after an 11-year hiatus. Or, at least it's what Morgan said in a tweet celebrating his return to the Supernatural set. His tweet includes a photo of his new Supernatural script, but unfortunately any specific episode info is carefully covered up with Morgan's tattooed hand. Oh well. You can still enjoy the tweet below.

Morgan's character John was last seen the Season 2 finale, "All Hell Breaks Loose: Part 2." As the episode title suggests, recently deceased John escapes through an open gate to Hell in order to help his sons defeat the demon Yellow Eyes. You know, just normal father-son bonding stuff.

Morgan played a prominent role in the first two seasons of Supernatural; the whole series begins with Sam and Dean teaming up on a journey to find out what happened to their father. But he didn't return to the series at any point in the last decade due to scheduling conflicts. Back in 2009, series creator Eric Kripke told EW , “I would love to have him back,” says Kripke. “But he is an in-demand actor. It’s all about scheduling. It’s [in the hands] of men who wear ties.” Those tie-wearing men never freed Morgan's schedule up enough to allow him to step back into John's shoes, until now. That's probably because he's been busy breaking everyone's hearts as Denny Duquette on Grey's Anatomy and making everyone's hearts stop out of fear as Negan on The Walking Dead.

The title of the 300th episode will be "Lebanon," but now details yet on plot specifics, like how and why John ends up back in Sam and Dean's lives. Perhaps this episode will give the Winchester boys a chance for a bit of closure with their dad, who only spent 12 episodes of the show with them. John may have died back in Season 2, but death never stands in the way of characters making appearances on Supernatural, a show that frequently features spirits, monsters, and other, well... supernatural elements.

You can catch Morgan (and any other surprise guest stars!) on Supernatural's 300th episode when it airs on The CW on Feb. 7, 2019 at 8 P.M ET.