It’s official — Mark Ruffalo is now a Noah Centineo fan! And he kind of wishes he looked like him, too! Ruffalo and Centineo have often been compared to each other and fans even believe they should play father and son one day. Well, Ruffalo seemingly has a hard time believing he and Centineo look anything alike. Actually, Mark Ruffalo’s reaction to comparisons to Noah Centineo is quite funny and really modest!

During a March 13 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ruffalo addressed all the comparisons between himself and Centineo. "I wish I was that good looking," Ruffalo said before adding, "He might be able to play my dad one day."

After Fallon showed Ruffalo a video of Centineo talking about how much they look alike, Ruffalo was clearly astounded by what the 21-year-old actor had to say.

"Wow. That's amazing. He's way better looking than I was... Are you kidding me?" he said when Fallon showed him and the audience a photo comparison of the two actors. "I wish I looked like that, I swear to God."

At one point, Ruffalo even said that Centineo was “doing way better” than he was at that age. Check out Ruffalo’s reaction to Centineo down below:

The video that Fallon shared on the show was from Centineo’s Q&A with Seventeen from September 2018. During that Q&A, he talked about everything from dating and celebrity crushes to what it was like to work on To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Here’s a look Centineo’s full Q&A with Seventeen:

Around that same time, Centineo also opened up to BuzzFeed News' Twitter show AM to DM about all the Ruffalo comparisons he’s heard over the course of his career.

“Since I was 15 years old and acting I've been compared to him,” Centineo said of Ruffalo. “A lot of people say we have the same mannerisms and little quirks.”

The topic came up because Centineo was asked who he’d like to play Peter Kavinsky’s father in a To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel. Their resemblance to each other isn’t the only reason he wants Ruffalo to play his dad. He also said he really admires Ruffalo.

“I just look up to him so much,” Centineo said. “I love his films and I love his work. He has such range. I think he would do so well. I mean, I know he would do so well.”

Regardless of whether Ruffalo thinks it’s true or not, he and Centineo definitely have some similarities that Netflix should capitalize on ASAP. I mean, who wouldn’t want to see them play father and son? Their mannerisms and way of communicating are so similar that they’d be the perfect on screen pair! Even if an on screen father-son pairing doesn’t happen right away, I think it’ll probably happen at some point. Centineo clearly respects Ruffalo and I think Ruffalo is probably intrigued by all the comparisons. I guess everyone will just have to wait and see if they work together at some point!