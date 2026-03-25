Life’s what you make it, so you might as well live a little more like a teen pop star. In celebration of Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary and the all-new special on Disney+, Airbnb is inviting fans to stay in the iconic house from the Disney Channel show this April — absolutely free.

The actual beach house in Malibu, California, that was used as the exterior of Miley Stewart’s home in Hannah Montana will be available to book for 10 one-night stays. If you’ve been riding with Miley Cyrus since her Disney days, a sleepover in the Hannah Montana house is a dream come true, but it doesn’t stop just there. Airbnb also recreated Hannah’s closet, filled with every Y2K accessory you’ve been wanting to make a style comeback. This includes sequin baguette bags, skinny scarves, and larger-than-life shades.

During your stay, you won’t just be able to admire all of Hannah’s clothes; you’ll get to play dress up as well. That means you can transform yourself into your own pop star alter ego. If this sounds like the perfect way to celebrate 20 years of getting the best of both worlds, below, you’ll find more details on the Hannah Montana Airbnb and how you can book your trip starting Wednesday, March 26.

Inside Hannah Montana’s Beach House

The main character of the Hannah Montana beach house is obviously the closet recreation that has tons of thrifted finds you can try on. I got to visit the Malibu home before its launch, and was able to have my own Hannah moment by throwing on a sequin scarf and donning a guitar purse. I felt like I was in a movie makeover montage. There’s even a blonde Hannah wig that had me seriously considering a trip to the salon.

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In addition to the closet, you’ll have access to the entire Malibu house that is right on the beach. You’ll be steps away from the water, but you can choose to just lay out in the backyard on one of the cushioned loungers to work on your summer tan early. If you don’t like getting your feet sandy, there’s also a gorgeous balcony that overlooks the water. This is the perfect spot for you and your friends to have breakfast with an ocean breeze.

How To Book Hannah Montana’s Beach House

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If you’re ready for pumpin’ up the party in Malibu, set an alarm on March 26 for 6 a.m. PT. This is when bookings will begin for the Hannah Montana Airbnb. The 10 one-night stays for up to four guests will take place from April 6 through April 16. Just be mindful: Even though the stays are completely free, you will be responsible for securing your own travel to and from the Hannah Montana house in California.