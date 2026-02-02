It looks like the days of tiny sunglasses and delicate frames are on their way out. At the Grammys after-party on Feb. 1, celebrities embraced nostalgia with their accessories, reviving the always-iconic Y2K trend of bug-eye sunnies.

After the biggest night in music wrapped up — with Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Olivia Dean taking home major awards — the event’s A-list guests headed to Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, California for an after-party hosted by W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent.

While some celebs dressed down for the party (Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco both sported Adam Sandler-coded ‘fits), plenty of attendees brought their fashion A-game with an early aughts twist, harkening back to the days of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s The Simple Life.

Once they left the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, celebs like Hunter Schafer, Connor Storrie, and Teyana Taylor channeled the early 2000s energy — simultaneously making a case for replacing your tiny shades with an oversized pair.

Hunter Schafer & Dara Allen

Schafer and her stylist, Dara Allen, posed together at the after-party. Both of them wore bug-eye sunglasses for the event. Schafer complemented her retro-inspired Prada ‘fit with a geometric pair of shades, while Allen opted for square-shaped sunnies.

Connor Storrie & François Arnaud

The Heated Rivalry boys are everywhere right now — including the Grammys. On Feb. 1, Storrie and François Arnaud made their way to award show and its after-party, where they sported big pairs of sunnies — though they didn’t keep them on all night.

Rosé

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Grammys, Rosé and Bruno Mars performed a rock version of their collab with "APT.” After the ceremony, the BLACKPINK member attended the star-studded after-party, wearing a pair of Y2K-coded cateye sunnies to the event.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor’s after-party ‘fit was a sheer trench coat, which the One Battle After Another star paired with bug-eye shades.

Devon Lee Carlson & Sydney Carlson

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Devon Lee Carlson and Sydney Carlson, who co-founded the tech accessories brand Wildflower Cases, wore coordinated after-party ‘fits. The sisters paired their lingerie-inspired slip dresses with oversized black sunglasses.

Martyna Maja

Martyna Maja, who DJed at the party, also got the memo about after-party accessories. She sported an orange-toned pair of sunglasses, perfectly accenting her lacy orange shorts and turquoise-and-orange windbreaker.

ADÉLA

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ADÉLA attended the after-party, too, wearing a simple outfit: a black lace onesie, sheer tights, and oversized black sunglasses.