Summer always brings the exciting opportunity for a seasonal fling. But despite our best efforts, we can’t all have a sunny love triangle worthy of a buzzy Prime Video series. Tragic, I know. In these times of romantic fantasy, the stars can give you the amorous insights you’re yearning for. Your zodiac sign might reveal where you would fall if you just so happened to find yourself in the latest steamy streaming hit, Sterling Point.

Season 1 starts off with Annie and her twin brother Connor as they suddenly inherit a small island in Canada from their estranged grandfather. As if that weren’t enough to handle on its own, Annie soon finds herself torn between two potential loves: the quiet and thoughtful Sterling Point native Ellis, and the bold but emotionally intelligent Rory, who’s visiting just for the summer. Not to mention, Annie has some serious unspoken chemistry with her eventual friend Oona, who ends up dating her newfound half-sister Ramona.

Annie’s love life is quite a mess — but honestly, it’s a thrilling mess I wouldn’t mind landing in. There are really no bad options amongst her love interests, which might make it harder to pick your favorite. So, why not let the stars decide? Read on to find out which Sterling Point love interest you would choose, according to your zodiac sign’s element.

Water Signs: You’re Team Ellis

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Water signs are the most intuitive element of the zodiac, so you couldn’t help but pick up on Ellis’s silent yearning. Now, just because you’re aware someone is into you, doesn’t mean you’d necessarily match their energy — but let’s be real, you’d totally go for him. Like you, Ellis is kind, thoughtful, and a good listener. While not always comfortable voicing his feelings, he shows he cares through his actions, providing reassurance when your emotions get the best of you. Ellis’ quiet confidence is exactly what a water sign like you is looking for. I mean, that leg pull… sorry, I’m getting sidetracked. Anyways!

Fire Signs: You’re Team Rory

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As a Aries, Leo, or Sag, you need someone who brings fireworks, and that’s Rory. Rory is the definition of “chalant” — you don’t have to speculate about his feelings for you, or wonder if he made plans for your birthday. He’s not afraid to love loudly, a trait you both share. It doesn’t hurt that your chemistry extends beyond just conversation (though you do match each other’s witty energy). Sparks are flying physically, too. Like, sauna scene-level sparks.

Earth Signs: You’re Team Annie

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Practicality is always top of mind for Taurus, Virgos, and Capricorns, and honestly, the best decision Annie could make right now is to focus on herself. Between missing out on her dream summer program, to discovering an unexpected inheritance and a long-lost sister, she’s got a lot on her plate! You’re both overachievers, so she’d understand where you’re coming from. From your perspective, messy relationships would only get in the way of Annie finding herself — plus, as someone who deeply values loyalty in your friendships, a love triangle just seems like a total no-go.

Air Signs: You’re Team Oona

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Oona isn’t the obvious choice for Annie — she is her sister’s ex-girlfriend, after all — but air signs know a vibe is simply a vibe. Geminis, Libras, and Aquarius are famously go-with-the-flow. Right off the bat, Oona’s flirty energy could’ve drawn you in, and even if the tides changed after Ramona came around, you might not be too bothered. But if that door were to open again, well, who could blame you for trying. Oona is confident, independent, and just a little hard to pin down, and TBH, that’s so you’re type.