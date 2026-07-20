Lili Reinhart Reveals Why She Wore A Dress She Hated To The Oscars

You’d think attending the Oscars would feel like a total dream for any actor, but one of Lili Reinhart’s only experiences with Hollywood’s glitziest nights did not live up to its golden promises. The Love Hypothesis star revealed that she was compelled to wear a gown she felt “deeply unhappy with” to Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party due to the fashion industry’s sizing standards.

Reinhart detailed the disheartening situation during her July 13 Cosmopolitan cover story. “Stylists aren’t given racks of clothes for people who are above a size 4,” the actor said. “I went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party one year wearing the only dress that fit me on the rack, and I was deeply unhappy with how I looked because I didn’t want to wear that.”

While most people are familiar with the rampant fatphobia within the fashion world, Reinhart emphasized that it’s still a very present and unsolved issue. “As much as people want to pretend that that’s not true any more, it is,” she said. “It’s all over my Instagram and TikTok – people commenting on the bodies of celebrities. Yeah, it’s just really difficult.”

Reinhart did not specify the exact dress that hated wearing, but she’s only attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party twice. In 2020, she wore a voluminous floral gown. And in 2022, she was in a form-fitting red dress.

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Reinhart has been vocal about body image issues ever since revealing her struggles on the set of Riverdale. In her Cosmo story, Reinhart described returning to the teen drama after the 2020 lockdown and feeling “really bad” about herself when she “didn’t fit in any of the jeans” for Betty Cooper’s wardrobe. Once she was diagnosed with endometriosis at the end of 2025, she got some much-needed clarity.

“I had these underlying issues that I didn’t know about. Now I’ve been diagnosed, I know that I have inflammatory disorders,” Reinhart said. But understanding her own body doesn’t change the persistent size issues in both fashion and medicine. “I genuinely think that if it became illegal for doctors to blame women’s health symptoms on their anxiety,” Reinhart said. “It takes [some] women up to 10 years to get diagnosed with endometriosis because their symptoms aren’t taken seriously or it’s blamed on stress and anxiety.”