Being “skinvested” is the vibe for 2026. According to Pinterest’s latest Beauty Trend Report, searches for “body care routine aesthetic” and “soft skin routine” are skyrocketing as everyone looks to upgrade their shower habits. Sometimes, though, you just don’t have the time or the energy to do a full everything shower — and that’s where Lush’s viral Scrubee comes into play.

The OG bee-shaped body scrub bar is famous for hydrating and exfoliating at the same time, using ground coconut shell and almonds, shea butter, and coconut oil. It’s become a fan-fave, especially on TikTok, with some users saying that it’s the ultimate hack for anyone who skips lotion post-shower. It’s so beloved, Lush created a seasonal Pumpkin Scrubee just in time for Halloween.

The Pumpkin Scrubee is a gourd-shaped body bar packed with ground almonds for exfoliation, plus pumpkin purée, pumpkin seed oil, and chestnut purée for deep hydration. There are also warm notes of clove and ginger to really get you in the cozy fall mood. At the beginning of the spooky season, I got to check out Lush’s limited-time collection at a Cinespia screening of Corpse Bride in Los Angeles. After seeing endless praise for the Scrubee take over my FYP, I knew I had to try the pumpkin version for myself at home.

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Below, you’ll find my honest review of the limited-edition Pumpkin Scrubee after using it for one week.

Fast Facts:

Price: $11

$11 Who this is best for: Pumpkin scent lovers who want silky smooth skin without the effort.

Pumpkin scent lovers who want silky smooth skin without the effort. What I like: It really does exfoliate and moisturize at the same time.

It really does exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. What I don’t like: It melts faster than the Wicked Witch.

It melts faster than the Wicked Witch. My rating: 4.5/5

The Melt Factor & Storage:

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The Scrubee was made to melt on contact with skin, according to the product description, and it truly does. I ordered my Scrubee to be delivered, and it arrived almost in a puddle from the L.A. heat. After putting it in the fridge, it solidified again and I was able to use it.

To avoid having your own shipping drama, I highly recommend going to your local Lush to pick up the Scrubee in person instead of ordering online. It also helps to keep your Scrubee in a sealed container or soap dish completely away from the steam in your shower.

First Impressions:

The scent of the Pumpkin Scrubee is perfect for anyone who lives for a PSL from Starbucks and craves butternut squash soup when the weather is extra crispy. I slightly prefer the OG Scrubee, because the honey and coconut fragrance is more my vibe, but if you enjoy gourmand seasonal scents, this is definitely for you. It’s so fresh and spicy.

The Results:

The Pumpkin Scrubee really does deliver on both exfoliating and hydrating. After using it in the shower, my skin felt soft for hours, almost as if I applied lotion all over my body — except it took way less time. I even got compliments from people saying I smelled amazing, and I loved how easy it was to layer the pumpkin scent with any perfume for something extra divine. For example, I sprayed myself with LoveShackFancy’s Secret Crush Eau de Parfum, and it created the most gorgeous spicy vanilla combo.

Is Lush’s Scrubee Worth It?

If you’re looking for something to make shower time more fun and efficient, the Scrubee is so worth it. It really works as a body scrub that leaves your skin feeling moisturized, and totally transformed my morning routine.

The only downside is how easily it melts. As long as you’re prepared with how you want to store it in your bathroom, you should be good. The Pumpkin Scrubee is also only available for a limited-time, so you’ll need to shop ASAP if you want to get your hands on one as well. It’s currently sold out online, but I recently saw it in stock while visiting a store in NYC, so you’ll want to check your local brick-and-mortar.

As someone who’s tried both the OG Scrubee and the pumpkin version, I’ll say this: If you can’t find the Halloween one, I highly recommend giving the honeybee a try since I loved it even more. I also hope that Lush continues to come out with different versions of the Scrubee so I can add them to my collection all year round.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I test the latest viral beauty drops to see if they’re worth adding to your collection. As a laidback girl who still likes to treat herself, I’m always looking for something that makes my morning routine easier without skimping on the quality.