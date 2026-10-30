Press Play isn’t just the name of LISA’s new EP — it’s also exactly what she wants you to do with her new limited-edition PlayStation collab. Starting Oct. 30, BLINKS can finally order their very own custom DualSense Wireless Controller inspired by the mastermind behind “Tarantino.”

“Gaming is something I do whenever I have time to relax,” shared LISA ahead of launch day, “so getting to create this collection with PlayStation was very exciting.” The BLACKPINK star packed the hardware design with hidden details just for her fans to find. “I’ve always loved expressing myself through music and fashion, so this collaboration gave me a new way to be creative and show a different side of myself.”

If your setup needs a total aesthetic upgrade, the drop also features a limited-edition streetwear line — think oversized hoodies, tote bags, shirts, and hats — available right now on LISA’s official Amazon store.

Even though it’s been a minute since I was in my own gaming era, I scored early access to the exclusive piece and it instantly made me want to fire up a PS5 console. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the specialty DualSense controller, and whether it’s actually worth the $84 price tag.

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Fast Facts:

Price: $84

$84 Who this is best for: Gamers who also happen to be dedicated BLINKS.

Gamers who also happen to be dedicated BLINKS. What I like: The extra sense features and LISA Easter eggs.

The extra sense features and LISA Easter eggs. What I don’t like: I would have loved a design that was just a little more colorful.

I would have loved a design that was just a little more colorful. My rating: 4.9/5

The LISA-Inspired Design:

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The most prominent feature that screams LISA is the stylized pair of eyes right at the center of the touchpad. There’s also her signature on the back, stars that resemble the ones on her Alter Ego album, and an “LL” — which is likely a nod to her full name, Lalisa, and management company, LLOUD. From far away, the controller appears to be a grayish-white, but it actually features an iridescence that glows pink in the light.

Honestly, I would have appreciated something a bit more vibrant to match LISA’s pastel Alter Ego aesthetic, or something bold that fits into her current Press Play era. Anything that’s more colorful would be closer to my vibe, but LISA’s eyes are the main character of the design and they really do stand out. A white controller also pairs perfectly with the regular PS5 console.

Playability:

The last PlayStation console I used was a PS3, so it’s been years since I’ve held a regular controller, and the additional features on the DualSense Wireless Controller are incredible. It really enhances your gameplay with things like a speaker, microphone, and a highly responsive touchpad.

I got to test it out using the pre-installed Astro's Playroom game, which allowed me to sample all these new additions on the controller and it kind of felt like playing with a Bop It! Even though you don’t necessarily need all these fancy features, having them made me excited to check out other PS5 games to see how the DualSense works with them.

Is PlayStation’s LISA Controller Worth It?

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At the end of the day, the only real thing that makes LISA’s controller different from a standard DualSense Wireless Controller is the custom design inspired by her. But considering the classic OG controller retails for $75, the limited-edition $84 price tag isn't a big leap. If you’re already in the market for a new DualSense Wireless Controller and are a proud fan of LISA, spending that additional $9 to add this to your collection is a no-brainer.

On the flip side, if you’re not trying to spend close to $90 right now, you can always grab something more budget-friendly from the LISA x PlayStation merch collection — like a $15 keychain with a controller charm — so you can still show your support at a much friendlier price point.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I test many of the latest celebrity collabs to see if they’re worth adding to your collection. I’m not a huge gamer, but a casual fan who grew up playing various PlayStation, Nintendo, and Sega consoles as well as computer games. I’m also a KPop stan who has seen almost every member of BLACKPINK in concert, and I even traveled to Thailand inspired by LISA’s stint on The White Lotus.