You might still be throwing together your Halloween costume, but the holiday season is quickly approaching too. Luckily, Bath & Body Works is already here to get you into the spirit with its Season of Wonder. The festive collection of nostalgic and new scents features pastel whimsy packaging and cute decor that you can enjoy all winter long.

To help celebrate the new drop, Bath & Body Works has recruited the queen of twee, aka Zooey Deschanel, to be the brand’s Holiday Wonder Maker. “For me, holiday wonder is in the little things you look forward to every year: the scents, the lights, and the feeling of finding a gift that is exactly right for someone,” Deschanel shared ahead of launch day. “Season of Wonder is about celebrating all those little things that make the holidays feel special.”

Season Of Wonder Has A Scent For Every Holiday Vibe

For the Elf star, one of her traditions each year is to bake sugar cookies with her family and watch her favorite holiday movie, Meet Me in St. Louis. To ensure she has the coziest night in, Deschanel plans to light one of Bath & Body Works’ Cozy Winter Cottage candles. “That would be the perfect scent for that film,” she tells Elite Daily. “It is very cute and smells like trees and woods.”

As a self-proclaimed holiday maximalist, Deschanel isn’t about to let the season pass her by. “I like to really fully enjoy the holidays. I don’t want to miss a moment,” she says.

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The full Season of Wonder collection has a range of fragrances, from a new gourmand Vanilla Cocoa Flurries to the relaxing Lavender & Pine for anyone who loves their home smelling like a Christmas tree. “I love that there are so many different scents that you can express your holiday identity and feelings with,” says Deschanel. “To me, this collection is kind of like an Advent calendar in that there’s a different scent for every day of the season.”

Her favorite at the moment is Moonlit Goddess, with notes of French lavender, pear blossom, and golden vanilla. “It’s very fruity and very versatile. This is something I can do every day,” she says. “Some of them feel so Christmassy. I love it, but I wouldn’t use it maybe as much as Moonlit Goddess.”

Zooey’s Tips For Holiday Hosting

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If one of your holiday traditions is to get together with your besties, Deschanel’s tip for keeping it stress-free sounds like a page straight out of the New Girl playbook. “If I have to cook everything for everyone, I get really overwhelmed, and catering can be expensive,” she says. “If you want a low-key fun holiday party, get your friends involved. Either have a potluck or cook together with people. That’s a really fun way to bond with your friends or family.”

You could even have a super chill gift exchange, and a great idea is a quirky, crafty item that Jess Day herself would definitely approve of. “The shapable soap is just so fun,” says Deschanel. “We were just trying it, and it’s so cool.”

For some holiday shopping inspiration, and to pick out your signature scent for the season, here’s a closer look at the Season of Wonder collection available to shop online now: