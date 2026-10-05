You Can Visit Luke’s Apartment From Gilmore Girls This Holiday Season

If you’re re-watching Gilmore Girls now that it’s fall, you can take it a step further this winter with a visit to Stars Hollow. The Gilmore Girls Holiday event returns to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood this year, with even more for fans to experience.

At Gilmore Girls Holiday, guests can venture onto the actual backlot set where the original series and 2016 reboot, A Year in the Life, were filmed. In addition to opening the Midwest Street location, the studio brings Stars Hollow to life with recreated sets of Luke’s Diner, Doose's Market, and Lorelai and Rory’s home. As you walk around with a cup of coffee from Luke’s, you can take pictures at the iconic gazebo, browse antiques at Mrs. Kim’s, and enjoy tea at the Dragonfly Inn.

This year, fans can explore Luke’s Apartment for the first time, along with Chilton and an expanded Gilmore Estate. The event will also feature a basket auction like the one from Season 2’s “A-Tisket, A-Tasket” episode, along with new food and drink offerings.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour

If you’re thinking about strolling around Stars Hollow this winter like Lorelai and Rory, here’s everything you need to know.

Tickets Are Expected To Sell Out

Warner Bros. is expanding the event this year from Dec. 12 through Jan. 3, 2027. Even with the additional dates, you’ll want to act fast if you plan to attend. Tickets are on sale now and are likely to sell out.

Since you can roam the set for as long as you’d like from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, the earliest time slot is best. Lines for certain attractions like Luke’s Diner are expected to be long, so arriving early gives you a better chance to do everything you want.

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Instead of taking the full studio tour and being dropped off at Stars Hollow at the end, fans can also purchase singular Gilmore Girls Holiday tickets this year that take you straight to the Midwest Street set. Gilmore Girls Holiday-only tickets are $79, and the experience plus the studio tour is $124.

If you’ve never taken the official tour of Warner Bros. Studio and you're a Gilmore Girls fan, I highly recommend doing both so you can see other locations from the series, like where a deer hit Rory’s car and the soundstage where they filmed interior scenes of Lorelai and Rory’s home. Warner Bros. Studio also filmed The Pitt, Friends, Shrinking, Abbott Elementary, and Pretty Little Liars.

Everything You Can Eat In Stars Hollow For The Day

The Stars Hollow set will be open every day from Dec. 12 through Jan. 3, 2027, except Christmas. There are plenty of things to keep you busy if you want to stay all day, including the following sets:

Lorelai’s House

Luke’s Diner

The Dragonfly Inn

Miss Patty’s School of Ballet

Luke’s Apartment

Chilton School Graduation Courtyard

The Gilmore Estate

Doose’s Market

Taylor’s Old Fashioned Soda Shoppe

You’ll also be able to enjoy food from several of these places, including Weston’s Bakery and Al’s Pancake World. If you’ve got an appetite like the Gilmores, you’ll want to pre-purchase a $70 Stars Hollow Food Passport to redeem four snacks and two premium treats around town. Some menu items that will be available this year include:

Luke’s Cold Brew

Gazebo Popcorn Bucket

Caesar’s Chilaquiles Nachos

Miss Patty’s Founders’ Day Punch

Shakes Inspired By Rory’s Boyfriends (Dead, Jess, and Logan)

Gazebo Pretzel

For a more sit-down meal, sign up for a Dragonfly Traditional Tea for two ($65), an Emily Gilmore Tea Experience for two ($82), or Friday Night Dinner for two ($90), which are all available at the Dragonfly Inn.

You Can Meet Scott Patterson (Aka Luke)

Rachel Chapman

When you buy your ticket, you can also add a meet-and-greet with Scott Patterson (aka Luke Danes) and get a picture with him at his diner for $99. Patterson will be recording his podcast I Am All In each day, and seats for that are an additional $50.

If you’d rather spend your money on some souvenirs, there will be plenty of exclusive items like recreated costume pieces, ornaments, shirts, and even some of Patterson’s ground coffee to take home. You can live like you’re a Gilmore every morning with a cup of Luke’s brew. When you’re not shopping or running into Luke, attend a town hall meeting at Miss Patty’s, check in with a fortune teller, play Gilmore Girls trivia, or try to win the costume contest in front of Stars Hollow High.

Each night, there will also be a tree-lighting ceremony with snow — which you can smell just as Lorelai does.