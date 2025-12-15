Zooey Deschanel Pays Tribute To Her New Girl Dad Rob Reiner After His Death

Zooey Deschanel is mourning the loss of her TV dad. Rob Reiner played Bob Day, the overprotective but lovable father of Deschanel’s Jess Day on various episodes throughout the run of New Girl. The actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Dec. 14, along with his wife Michele. Because of the legendary director’s immense catalogue of beloved movies and shows, the whole entertainment industry felt his loss. And it hit Deschanel particularly hard.

“My heart is broken,” Deschanel in a Dec. 15 Instagram post, which contained photos of herself and Reiner on the set of New Girl. “Rob Reiner was the absolute warmest, funniest, most generous of spirits. A truly good human being. An incredible artist and such a playful and fun collaborator.”

“I cherish the time we spent working together and the many films he made that have shaped who I am,” Deschanel continued. “Rob and his lovely wife Michele were always so kind and it brought me so much joy any time I was lucky enough to see them. I’m absolutely devastated. Sending so much love to their family and friends.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Jess’ mom and Bob’s ex-wife Joan on New Girl, shared a statement from herself and her husband Christopher Guest (who also frequently collaborated with Reiner) after his death.

“Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michele Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them,” Curtis’ statement read. “There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared a the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage, and their global care for a world in crisis. We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve.”

Liz Meriwether, the creator of New Girl, also mourned the loss. “Rob Reiner was kind, hilarious, generous, and game to do anything — including wearing a fez and driving around in a mini car,” the showrunner wrote on Instagram. “He entertained everyone between takes with his memories and wisdom. Princess Bride was imprinted on my brain, and When Harry Met Sally made me want to make movies and tell love stories. I’m so sad this morning.”