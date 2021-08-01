Zooey Deschanel Made Her TikTok Debut By Recreating The New Girl Theme

Zooey Deschanel is the New Girl... on TikTok, that is! The actor recently made her TikTok debut, in which she recreated her most iconic show’s opening theme song. And yes, it’s everything.

The video begins as Deschanel lip-syncs along to New Girl’s theme song as she dons a variety of different outfits around the house. Jess’ friends Cece (Hannah Simone), Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston (Lamorne Morris) unfortunately don’t make cameos in her TikTok, but at least Deschanel is still sporting some very Jess-esque bangs.

The “Who’s That Girl” theme song typically ends with her character proclaiming, “It’s Jess!” But in this case, Deschanel breaks character and says, “No, it’s me, Zooey. Hi, I’m on TikTok. Yeah. Cool.” Close enough! Fans are clearly into it, though, because Deschanel’s first video has over a million likes and counting.

Hopefully she can round up the rest of the New Girl gang to make some hilarious *content* in the future. Or better yet, could the show score a reboot or reunion? The cast reunited for a 10-year anniversary Zoom panel earlier this summer, and with the success of programs like Friends: The Reunion and the iCarly revival, it’s definitely possible. But since New Girl only ended three years ago, creator Elizabeth Merriwether says it’s still a little too early to bring the show back.

“I think we need a little more water under the bridge [before revisiting New Girl] is what I’ll say, but yeah,” Merriwether said at Variety’s 2021 TVFest. “When it feels right, when the universe says it’s time, I will be there with my little tippy-tap computer writing stuff.”

And according to Nick Miller himself, it’s very likely that the stars will eventually align. “[The entire cast is] still linked up, so I would be surprised if there’s not some sort of a thing at some point where everyone comes back,” he said during an August 2020 appearance on Slate’s Thirst Aid Kit podcast. “So Liz Meriwether would have to crack a great story, and if she does that, it would be really fun to get everybody back.” Fingers crossed!