Something wicked isn’t just coming — it’s arrived at Bath & Body Works. To celebrate the most haunting time of the year, Disney has collaborated with BB&W on an all-new Nightmare Before Christmas collection packed with all the fall scents you’ve been missing.

The Halloween Town-inspired drop comes just a year after Bath & Body Works released its Disney villains collection (shoutout to the Evil Queen and Maleficent candles). This time around, the brand is serving romance with two fragrances inspired by Nightmare Before Christmas lovers Jack Skellington and Sally.

The full NBC lineup includes seriously cute home decor and accessories featuring characters like Zero the ghost dog, the mayor of Halloween Town, and of course, Oogie Boogie. There’s even an online exclusive Nightmare Before Christmas version of Bath & Body Works’ viral witch hands candle holder, reimagined with Jack and Sally instead.

For a closer look at what the frightfully fun line actually smells like, here’s a roundup of the Jack Skellington and Sally collection:

Taylor Swift Needs To Try The Jack Skellington Scent

Bath & Body Works

It’s a known fact that Taylor Swift is the ultimate queen of autumn. She once wrote on Tumblr that she loves everything about fall, from “hats and scarves and knee socks and wearing tights for the first time in months.” She’s also known to be a massive fan of vanilla perfumes like Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille, which features notes of tonka bean, vanilla, and tobacco leaf.

This is why she should definitely give the Jack Skellington scent a chance. The fragrance inspired by the Pumpkin King has a spicy vanilla feel with notes of:

Pumpkin screams

Glowing palo santo

Spooky spiced vanilla

The minute I applied the body cream to my hands, I was instantly transported to a fall cafe filled with freshly-baked pumpkin muffins and cinnamon rolls. Even though the weather is still hot outside, The Jack scent has me ready to pull out my cozy sweaters and warm PSLs.

5-word review: “Fall lovers will devour this.”

The Sally Is Delicate Like A Rag Doll

Bath & Body Works

If you prefer a more fruity fragrance over a gourmand one, you’ll love The Sally. The sweet scent channels the rag doll’s softness and feminine energy with notes of:

Ghastly blooms

Berry patchwork

Forbidden tonka

I tend to think of pumpkin and spices as fall scents, so this might not be as obvious for autumn, but it screams Sally. This is what I imagine Deadly Nightshade would smell like with berries and blooms, and it reminds me of something that Sally would make in her tower.

Since it’s so sweet, this is a great scent for date night if you have a Jack to your Sally, and I’m so glad it smells nothing like Frog's Breath.

5-word review: “A darkly sweet-scented witch’s brew.”