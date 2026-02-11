Disney and Bath & Body Works have created something magical once again. After releasing the first-ever Disney Princess fragrance collection in February 2025, the brands have dreamed up another line of fairy tale-inspired scents right ahead of Valentine’s Day (aka the holiday known for hearts and *candles*).

The first Disney Princess x Bath & Body Works drop featured fragrances inspired by Jasmine from Aladdin, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella from Cinderella, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, Moana from Moana, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. This time around, fans will be able to immerse themselves in the worlds of Sleeping Beauty, Mulan, Tangled, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs while also getting to enjoy two returning scents from Belle and Tiana.

The second Disney Princess release doesn’t just include Aurora, Mulan, Rapunzel, and Snow White; there’s also a Life’s a Fairytale fragrance that captures the magic of Disney’s storytelling. Each of these new aromas comes in a variety of products like candles, hand sanitizers, and lip glosses. A home collection of Disney Princess-inspired accessories such as candle holders and wall plug-ins will be available as well.

Fans will be able to shop their fave items in stores and online starting Feb. 13. If you’re a Bath & Body Works rewards member, you’ll have access to certain items one day early, on Feb. 12. This includes the entire Life’s a Fairytale collection, which will be available on the Bath & Body Works app.

For anyone wanting to plan out their purchases ahead of time by knowing what each new princess smells like, here is an honest review of Bath & Body Works’ latest Disney collection.

The Rapunzel Is Dreamy Like Seeing The Lantern Lights Bath & Body Works Rapunzel is making a comeback in the all-new live-action Tangled starring Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim. To get into her “best day ever” spirit, you might want to grab this floral scent. Inspired by the sundrop flowers that give Rapunzel’s hair its magic powers, this fragrance has notes of rich nectar and golden musk. There are a few floral scents in Disney’s collection, but this one has a real clean feeling like fresh laundry and had me feeling as optimistic as Rapunzel did while watching the floating lanterns on her birthday. This surprised me as my favorite scent of the bunch. Speaking of Rapunzel’s floating lights, you can also find in her drop a lantern hand sanitizer holder, as well as a candle pedestal that looks like her tower and a sun coin purse bag charm. Rating: 4.9/5

The Aurora Smells Like Her Namesake Bath & Body Works When Aurora goes into hiding with her three fairy godmothers, she’s given the name Briar Rose — which seems to be the main inspiration for her fragrance. The Aurora scent has notes of soft rose petals with sandalwood and fairy dust. As a fan of florals, especially roses, I was most excited for this one, and it did not disappoint. The petals are the main character, while there’s a nice dessert-like dry down with the floral scent. It’s like a perfect floral and gourmand mix, and reminds me of the cake that Fauna tried making for her birthday. With the Aurora scent, there’s a matching crown wall plug-in, coin purse charm, candle holder, and hand sanitizer holder. Rating: 4.8/5

The Mulan Is Fierce Bath & Body Works Mulan’s scent is also for the floral girlies, but has more of an intense vibe like her spirit. Overall, the fragrance is a mix of magnolia blossom, apricot, and fierce waters. I wish the magnolia blossoms were a bit stronger because this felt more fruity at times, but the Mulan scent is bold and feminine at the same time, which is very fitting for her. Inspired by her duality, Bath & Body Works also has a fan and sword hand sanitizer holder and wall plug-in. Rating: 4.6/5

The Snow White Is Spot On Bath & Body Works When you think of Snow White, you probably think of apples. So, it makes sense for her fragrance to have notes of red apple, ripened fruits, and enchanted woods. I do think if Snow White were to pick a fragrance to represent her, it wouldn’t be the thing that knocked her out. However, this works and is spot on. It’s definitely worthy of any fruit fragrance fans. To go along with Snow White’s scent, Bath & Body Works has an apple wall plug-in that looks like the princess version of the Evil Queen poison apple plug-in from the Fall 2025 Villains collection. There’s also a blue bird coin purse, basket of apples hand sanitizer holder, and wishing well candle pedestal. Pretty much, if you’re a Snow White fan, you’ll have plenty of accessories to shop. Rating: 4.6/5