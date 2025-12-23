For anyone who checks their horoscope regularly or searches for their star sign in a zodiac-filled Instagram carousel, Bath & Body Works has a fragrance line just for you. The all-new Zodiac Collection features 12 mists inspired by each of the signs, and is available now in stores and online for a limited time.

Each of the Fine Fragrance Mists is meant to embody a zodiac sign and its characteristics, like Libra’s charming strawberry scent. According to TikTok, Bath & Body Works also used discontinued scents for each of the zodiac signs. So if there’s a fragrance you love and miss, you might be able to find it in this new drop.

With the new year right around the corner, this is the perfect time to find a signature scent to kick off 2026. You’ll want to shop ASAP, though, since this collection is only available while supplies last. A rep for Bath & Body Works tells Elite Daily the Zodiac Collection is expected to sell out later this month or early January.

To help you shop, I was able to get my hands on all 12 fragrances. Ahead, you’ll find my honest review of what each zodiac sign really smells like.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Bath & Body Works The bold and confident first sign of the zodiac deserves a fragrance to match, which, according to Bath & Body Works, is a vanilla bourbon, creamy sandalwood, and rich musk scent. Since Taylor Swift is known to wear Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille, she would love this dark vanilla aroma. I also felt it smelled a lot like Blake Lively’s Sandalwood Vanille Hair & Body Mist from her Blake Brown Beauty collection. The discontinued scent that matches this fragrance, according to TikToker @findswithvalentina, is Bonfire Bash. Rating: 4.9/5

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Bath & Body Works For the patient and grounded Taurus, Bath & Body Works created this sun-kissed bergamot, golden pear, and sheer woods scent. The pear is the main character here, with a little bergamot on the side. This is so light, delicious, and similar to the discontinued Golden Hour Coast. Rating: 4.9/5

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works chose to focus on Gemini’s playful and outgoing side with a sunny citrus, white peach, and blonde woods mist. Once this dried down, it smelled so much like a tropical Starburst or peach Bellini at brunch. The discontinued equivalent is supposed to be the brand’s Wrapped In Sunshine. Rating: 4.7/5

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Bath & Body Works Embracing Cancer’s intuitive and compassionate side, Bath & Body Works went with a rain kissed palms, dragon fruit, and silver breeze fragrance. I found this to be extra sweet and fluffy like you’re eating a bowl of fresh berries while doing your laundry in the summer. If you’re a fan of the discontinued Fresh Jungle Rain, you’ll love this. Rating: 4.8/5

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Bath & Body Works A passionate and fearless Leo needs a bold scent, like this mist with notes of gilded berries, golden petals, and musk. This is a strong berry scent that will remind Bath & Body Works fans of Everlasting Magic. It may be super fruit-forward at first, but you do get a nice floral addition once it dries down making it more subtle. Rating: 4.7/5

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Bath & Body Works For the dependable and loyal Virgo, Bath & Body Works created a suede petals, soft sandalwood, and vanilla bean scent that’s super velvety. At first, this smelled like a fresh, suede soap but once it settled into my skin, I got more of the vanilla. According to TikTok, this is the discontinued Fresh Vanilla Blossoms, so if you’re down for the vanilla fragrance trend, this is a unique one to add to your collection. Rating: 4.7/5

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Bath & Body Works Libra loves a good balance, and this scent delivers a delicious blend of strawberry sugar, marshmallow fluff, and crisp air. I have a Libra moon, so I appreciate how cozy this sweet scent makes me feel. However, I’m not the biggest strawberry fan. If you are, you’ll love this. It really does taste like strawberries and cream, or Pinkberry Clouds. Rating: 4.6/5

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Bath & Body Works A determined Scorpio will devour this wild berry, sparkling mandarin, and cypress woods fragrance. Out of all the scents, this one really nailed the Scorpio aesthetic with a darker vibe and woodsy feel. It’s also the most unique of the bunch and similar to Bath & Body Works’ Twilight Woods, which is a fan fave. Rating: 4.7/5

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Bath & Body Works For the knowledgeable and idealistic Sagittarius, Bath & Body Works chose a sweet raspberry, purple plum, and cashmere scent. You’ve got to really love raspberries to appreciate this fruity fragrance. After it dries down, the cashmere comes in to make it warmer. It reminds me so much of Olay’s Glinda-inspired Wicked body wash, and, according to TikTok, is inspired by Prismatic Stars. Rating: 4.6/5

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Bath & Body Works An intelligent and mindful Capricorn will appreciate this sophisticated scent of rose petals, cocoa flower, and whipped foam. I love rose perfumes, so I couldn’t be happier that my rising sign was this sweet floral fragrance — which is apparently the discontinued Whipped Rose. Rating: 4.9/5

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Bath & Body Works My actual star sign is Aquarius, which is an innovative and progressive scent featuring notes of fresh rainfall, sunlit pear, and blonde woods. I don’t know if this is the scent I would have picked for Aquarius, but it’s lovely and light like the discontinued Emerald Mist. I could really wear this pear mist all day and never get overwhelmed by it. Rating: 4.8/5

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Bath & Body Works For the final sign in the zodiac, Bath & Body Works created an empathetic and generous Pisces scent with notes of frosted bergamot, sweet berries, and lavender breeze. This is sharp and bright with a surprising citrus feel, and reminds me of a Mrs. Meyers hand soap. It’s apparently inspired by the discontinued Snowy Morning. Rating: 4.7/5

Are Bath & Body Works’ Zodiac Fragrances Worth It?

This is such a fun collection, but can be hit or miss if you’re not totally into your zodiac sign’s fragrance. With that in mind, I highly suggest you try your “big three” because I love my rising sign (Capricorn) more than my sun sign (Aquarius), and am so glad I have that to wear into 2026.

Even if you’re just shopping for your astrology-loving bestie, this collection is worth it for the price at just $18 for each 8-ounce bottle. Bath & Body Works also has a few holiday sales going on, like a buy three, get one free on all full-size body care products. You do have to shop soon since most of the scents are sold out online, and only available in stores.