Your Ultimate Taylor Swift Album, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Taylor Swift is officially adding another studio album to her collection. On Oct. 3, the numerology-obsessed singer will release The Life of a Showgirl, bringing her total album count to 12 (not including the re-records and her 2007 Christmas album). Sure, it’s still one less than 13 (Swift’s favorite number), but there’s something magical about number 12 — especially considering it’s just enough for each record to have its own corresponding zodiac sign.

Swift’s birth chart features plenty of different astrological influences. The singer is a fiery Sagittarius sun with a sensitive Cancer moon, but she also has Capricorn, Aquarius, and Scorpio in her chart. Plus, the showgirl is a big fan of Libras — her now-fiancé Travis Kelce is one, and her new album is coming out in Libra season. TL;DR: There are plenty of other zodiac signs shaping her musical eras.

But what album best represents each sign? It’s not as simple as lining up the release dates with the astrological calendar. Here’s a full breakdown of your ultimate Swift album, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Reputation

Taylor Swift

Swift let her most fiery self shine in Reputation. No lyrics are more Aries-coded than “Big reputation, big reputation / Ooh, you and me, we got big reputations, ah / And you heard about me, ooh / I got some big enemies.”

Known for being stubborn, blunt, and full of passion, Aries give people a lot to talk about. However, their energy can rub some people the wrong way — and Swift’s snake-themed album is in the same boat.

A lot of the album — like the lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do” — explores what it’s like to lash out after a betrayal. This is a pattern that Aries are *very* familiar with. Ruled by Mars, this sign can be fierce and aggressive.

Of course, Reputation is not all about revenge. Tracks like “Gorgeous,” “Dress,” and “Don’t Blame Me” all explore the giddy excitement of falling in love and lust. It’s another theme that perfectly reflects the ram’s emotions. When it comes to romance, Aries tend to be bold and impulsive — something Rep era Taylor knows very well.

Taurus: Red

Taylor Swift

Taureans are creatures of comfort. They tend to be loyal — sometimes bordering on stubborn — and prefer to stick to what they know. It’s only right that Taurus feels most connected to Red, the last of Swift’s country records.

Red features a lot of breakup anthems, and plenty of them — like “Red,” “All Too Well,” and “I Almost Do” — are about finding it hard to move on from the wallowing stage of heartbreak. It’s a familiar feeling for any Taurus who has gone through a breakup.

The cozy fall vibes of the album also appeal to this earth sign. When it comes to comfort, Taureans are always down to indulge. In other words, they know the value of a good scarf all too well.

Gemini: The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift

Gemini is represented by the twins, so obviously Swift’s double album drop for The Tortured Poets Department is the sign’s musical equivalent.

This air sign tends to be multi-faceted — often embracing the full range of emotions all at once. TTPD is well-versed in the same, with tracks that cover the lows of heartbreak (“Down Bad”) and the highs of new love (“The Alchemy”).

The similarities don’t stop there. The sheer length of the album — 31 songs total — is a total Gemini move. Geminis are charismatic and communicative, but sometimes, they can come across as a little all over the place. For this sign, having multiple conversations at once is a breeze; it’s easy to go from the sensual thrills of “Guilty As Sin” to the devastation of seeing an ex move on at “The Black Dog.”

Cancer: Lover

Taylor Swift

Sensitive and emotional, Cancers are the feelers of the zodiac, so it’s only right that they are best represented by Swift’s album Lover. The album’s titular track, “Lover,” is basically the crab’s anthem. The song details searching for love and seeking the safety and comfort of a relationship:

Can I go where you go? / Can we always be this close forever and ever? / And ah, take me out, and take me home / You're my, my, my, my / Lover / We could let our friends crash in the living room / This is our place, we make the call

Cancers are known for their loyalty and devotion, which this album explores in spades. But there’s another side to the crab: a protective shell-like exterior. With songs like “Daylight” and “Afterglow,” Lover explores that same push-and-pull between vulnerability and self-defense.

For this water sign, that protective streak often stems from insecurity and fear of rejection. It’s another theme explored in Lover. “Who could ever leave me, darling, but who could stay?”

Leo: The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift

Who knows The Life of a Showgirl better than a Leo? The lion is known for loving the limelight, and this album is an ode to the glitz and glamour of the Eras Tour. On New Heights, she shared the inspiration for the album: “This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.”

Already, this album sounds like a dream for this fire sign, which is known for being confident, bold, and attention-grabbing. According to Swift, the album is full of “bangers” and reflects the “most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place.”

Swift also recruited Max Martin and Shellback to produce the record, telling them they needed to bring the “best ideas” they’ve ever had. Leos get exactly why she called in the extra talent — they are always seeking excellence (and, of course, validation from others).

Virgo: Folklore

Taylor Swift

No one loves a deep dive more than a Virgo. Ruled by Mercury, this earth sign tends to be analytical, intellectual, and detail-oriented — all words that can also be applied to Swift’s Folklore. The album is full of intense storytelling, whether she’s crafting a love triangle between high schoolers or dropping a casual William Wordsworth reference.

The album is a Virgo through and through. It’s layered and explores plenty of different themes, while a streak of perfectionism and attention to detail ties it all together.

Of course, all that over-thinking can make Virgos hypercritical — so they’ll also feel seen by those ruminating lyrics on “Peace” and “This Is Me Trying.”

Libra: Midnights

Taylor Swift

Libras and Midnights go hand-in-hand. Ruled by Venus, Libras tend to love art and aesthetics. They’re very drawn to beautiful, sparkling things and are definitely down to Easter egg hunt the “Bejeweled” music video on repeat.

Of course, diamonds are not everything — even to Libras. This air sign is represented by the scales of justice. Libras loooove balance, so “Karma” is obviously their go-to song. Their ultimate mantra? “I keep my side of the street clean / You wouldn't know what I mean.”

However, this eagerness to maintain harmony can lead to some people-pleasing tendencies — another facet of this air sign that Swift explores on “You’re Losing Me”: “And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her.” Of course, in true Libra fashion, this self-criticism is balanced out by its preceding lyric: “I’m the best thing at this party.” Why choose heads or tails when you can be both?

Scorpio: Speak Now

Taylor Swift

Scorpios do not mess around. Represented by the scorpion, this sign is known to have quite the stinger — but it only really comes out when they’re threatened. It’s a similar M.O. to Swift’s third album, Speak Now.

On a whole, the album is full of passionate and intense tracks, like “Haunted” and “The Story of Us.” Scorpios can relate to this type of zeal. This water sign tends to have a deep well of emotion — they just keep it carefully guarded. When they’re hurt, however, Scorpios know how to fight back. Tracks like “Better Than Revenge” and “Dear John” back the type of punch that scorpions are *very* familiar with.

Scorpios are typically introspective. Ruled by Pluto and Mars, they like to dive into the unknown and explore it in full. On Speak Now, this reflective nature is echoed in tracks like “Never Grow Up” and “Innocent.”

Sagittarius: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Sagittarius is the archer of the zodiac — but no, their album is not Lover. They have a tendency to embrace adventure with an enthusiastic and lively attitude. It only makes sense that they’d relate most to Swift’s debut album, Taylor Swift. As her first official foray into music, Swift’s debut captures that anything-is-possible mentality that Sagittarians thrive on.

Taylor Swift features songs like “Picture to Burn” and “Our Song” — playful tracks that you can’t help singing along to. This kind of infectious vibe is exactly the kind of energy that Sagittarians are known for.

Sagittarius might come across as all fun and games, but this sign also tends to be an old soul. They can show a surprising level of maturity and wisdom. Tracks like “Tim McGraw” and “Tied Together With a Smile” also appear on Swift’s debut — serious songs that seem misplaced coming from a bubbly 16-year-old.

Capricorn: Fearless

Taylor Swift

On first glance, Capricorns might not seem like they have that much in common with Swift’s sophomore album, Fearless. Ruled by Saturn, the sea goat is known for having a disciplined and focused attitude. They’re goal-oriented and ambitious, often keeping their emotions under wraps as they chug along. Swift has a more open exploration of feelings (good and bad) in Fearless, but the drive is still there. Fearless won four Grammys — including Album of the Year — after it came out in 2008. Like all Capricorns know, hard work pays off.

Capricorns are also known for their dry sense of humor, which the album also touches on. Reminder: Swift laughs after quipping, “But would they write a song for you?” in “Hey Stephen.” Plus, who could forget her acting skills (and wig) in the “You Belong With Me” music video?

The sea goat also tends to seek long-lasting, committed relationships over short-term flings. Loyalty is important to them — and it’s clearly important to Swift, too. Fearless also explores letting go of the people who let you down and holding out for someone who shows up for you à la “White Horse” and “Love Story.”

Aquarius: 1989

Taylor Swift

In astrology, Aquarians are often wild cards. Ruled by Saturn and Uranus, this air sign possesses a unique combination of rebellious ideas and strict discipline. They’re completely original, and as the water bearer, they’re not scared of making waves.

1989 was Swift’s first pop album. While she embraced elements of the mainstream genre throughout her early career, this album saw her fully let go of her country roots. Though that experimentation might intimidate some people, for Aquarians, this departure from the tried-and-true norm makes total sense.

There’s also a bit of eccentricity in the album. With out-there music videos for “Bad Blood” and “Blank Space,” Swift showed off her unique personality, and it definitely paid off. The record won Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammys — proof that the Aquarian way of embracing innovation is worth it.

Pisces: Evermore

Taylor Swift

Evermore is one of Swift’s most mystical albums — there’s a reason she chose a witchy vibe for performing “Willow” on the Eras Tour — and this fantastical energy speaks to Pisces’ dreamy sensibilities.

Ruled by Neptune and Jupiter, this water sign is often stuck with its head in the clouds. Eras Tour aside, this reverie-like spirit is apparent throughout Evermore. The moody record features a collection of songs, both haunting and dreamy, that paint a vivid picture a Pisces could get lost in, whether its “on waves, out being tossed” or “sitting on a bench in Coney Island.”

The fish is able to go with the flow, but not without getting emotionally invested. Empathetic and imaginative, Pisceans tend to feel everything very deeply. Even fictional stories will hit them in the feels. Evermore expands on the escapist narratives Swift created in Folklore. In other words, it contains plenty of those invented tear-jerkers with songs like “Champagne Problems” and “Tolerate It.”