When you realize astrology describes so much more than your sun sign, it's like a gateway to a new dimension has opened. Sure, I always related to being a Gemini before I understood how in depth my birth chart was. However, there were still so many emotional and introverted qualities to my personality that being a Gemini couldn't explain. When I realized I was a sensitive Cancer rising and a spiritual Pisces moon, everything fell into place and I never doubted astrology again. But what happens if your sun, moon, and rising signs are the same? Does that mean your character is less nuanced? Does it make you more rigid? No, it's actually far more interesting than that.

Before we get to the nitty-gritty stuff, a refresher on the differences among your sun, moon, and rising sign would probably be beneficial. I’m sure you're more than familiar with your sun sign, which symbolizes your overall character, identity, and life path. It's the energy that tends to come to mind when people think of you and your all-encompassing qualities.

But, does your sun sign always reflect how you feel on the inside? Not when your moon sign comes into play. Unlike the sun, which shines a light on you, the moon illuminates your shadow. It reveals your emotional nature, your instincts, and your subconscious.

Even though you may feel a certain way, it's not necessarily what you greet others with. That's when your rising (or ascendant) sign takes center stage, which describes the energy you radiate when you’re in a room. It tends to symbolize the first impressions you leave behind and the way you interact with unfamiliar situations. It holds the key to the way you navigate the world.

What does it mean if your "big three" all fall under the same zodiac sign? Even though it might feel overwhelming or confusing, there are so many superpowers involved with this powerful combination.

It's Powerful To Have The Same Sun, Moon, And Rising Sign

When your sun, moon, and rising sign all fall under the same zodiac sign, there tends to be unity among the major facets of your personality. You wear your heart on your sleeve, you're upfront about who you are, and you couldn't lie about your feelings if you tried. This makes you someone with a consistent personality and people are rarely confused about your intentions.

However, just because you carry so much energy from this specific zodiac sign doesn't necessarily mean you relate to every characteristic of it. For example, let’s say you're a triple Scorpio and you’re wondering what being a triple Scorpio means. You may have read that Scorpios are intensely sexual, diehard romantics, and famous for their penetratingly alluring aura. Even though you have a Scorpio sun, moon, and rising, that doesn't mean you totally relate to these stereotypes. (They're called "stereotypes" for a reason.) You might exude your Scorpionic power in a totally and utterly unique way, especially because your Scorpio energy is so intense and pure. You might redefine what a traditional Scorpio looks like, and even though it may surprise others at a first glance, they'll immediately gain a deeper understanding of this zodiac sign thanks to you.

When you have three or more placements in the same zodiac sign, that would mean you have a stellium. A stellium indicates that you have a ton of influence from one particular zodiac sign or astrological house. If you had your sun, moon, and rising sign in Scorpio — or a triple Scorpio, as you might call it — that would also mean that you have a Scorpio stellium. This means that Scorpio dominates your birth chart in a major way, and when transits activate your Scorpio stellium over time, you will likely feel a startling impact, pushing you toward growth and change.

Regardless, you should try not to concern yourself with "fitting in" with your zodiac sign. If one sign happens to fall under your “big three,” all you need to know is that you have a far more innate understanding of how you feel, what you want, and what you need to do in order to get it. Sounds magical, doesn't it?

If you're not sure what your sun, moon, and rising signs are, enter your birth information into this natal chart calculator to find out. Who knows? Maybe your "big three" will be a united front, too.