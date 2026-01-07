It’s time to follow the sky lanterns to Corona once more. Back in 2024, Disney confirmed a live-action Tangled was in development, and although the casting process may have taken quite a long time, the story of Rapunzel has finally found its lead actors. Here’s everything fans of the 2010 animated musical need to know about the upcoming adaptation.

The project was first announced at the end of 2024, with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey on board to direct, and Someone Great writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson penning the script. Though development was indefinitely halted a couple months afterwards, the live-action movie is finally back on track, which means Rapunzel will be letting down her long hair soon enough.

The casting process of this new Tangled has been especially notable for capturing the internet’s attention, with several different fan-casts going viral prior to the official announcement of who would be playing Rapunzel. Names like Sabrina Carpenter, Avantika, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan were thrown around a lot for the main role.

But now, it’s been officially revealed who will bring Rapunzel to life, and who will play her smooth-talking love interest Flynn Rider.

The Tangled Live-Action Cast Is A Dream

It wasn’t until the very start of 2026 that Disney finally revealed its new Tangled stars. Teagan Croft has been cast as Rapunzel, with Milo Manheim co-starring as Flynn Rider.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images, Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Croft is best known for starring in the 2018 superhero series Titans, and Manheim helms the Disney Channel film franchise Zombies.

Croft and Manheim were selected shortly after top actors being considered for Tangled were revealed at the end of 2025. Croft was up against Sarah Catherine Hook, Freya Skye, and Olivia-Mai Barrett to play Rapunzel; and Manheim tested against Charlie Gillespie and Gilli Jones for Flynn.

The First Choice For Mother Gothel Backed Out

There’s still one big part that needs to be cast. Initially, Scarlett Johansson was announced to be play the villainous Mother Gothel, but she has since stepped away from the project due to scheduling issues.

Production Starts Soon

While it’s still too early to know a release date, filming for Tangled is reportedly going to begin in June 2026. Unfortunately, that probably means the movie won’t make it to the big screen until sometime in 2027 at the earliest.