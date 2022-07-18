Bath & Body Works' Halloween Collection Includes The Viral Witch Hand Candle Holder

Halloween is coming early this year for any Bath & Body Works fans. While summer plans may still be consuming your current cal, it’s never too early to get into the spooky spirit. Along with some pumpkin products and new fall scents that have already dropped as part of the company’s fall preview, Bath & Body Works’ Halloween 2022 collection is now available in stores and online as well.

The Bath & Body Works Halloween 2022 collection is full of frightfully good fragrances and a few new candle holders that are perfect decor to turn your home into a haunted one. After all, every good witch needs a scary good holder for their candles, and these ones from Bath & Body Works are definitely ones you’ll want to get your hands on. In addition to festive candles and decor, Bath & Body Works’ Halloween collection will also have some self-care products that includes Fine Fragrance Mists and Shimmer Fizz Body Lotion in new scents like Enchanted Candy Potion and returning faves like Wicked Vanilla Woods. You’ll also be able to find hand sanitizer and lip glosses, which are essential to keep in your bag this Halloween season.

When Is Bath & Body Work’s Halloween 2022 Collection Available?

If you’re as pumped as we are about Bath & Body Works’ Halloween collection, you’re probably eager to stock up on all the Candy Corn-scented products you can get. Luckily for you, the Halloween 2022 collection is available now, starting July 18. Mid-July may seem a little early to start shopping for Halloween, but fall will be here before you know it and you want to make sure your home smells like Pumpkin Carving and Spooky Cider Lane as soon as the first leaf falls from the tree.

The viral Witch Hand Single Wick Candle Pedestal is also back this year. Last year, the candle holder was hard to find in stores with how popular it was, so you definitely don’t want to miss out on getting your own witch hand before it goes. However, Body & Body Works knows how popular the witch hand candle holder was last year, so they’ve come back with even more adorable decor in their Halloween collection for this year.

What’s In Bath & Body Works’ Halloween 2022 Collection?

Along with the witch hand candle holder, you’ll also be able to find over 10 other Halloween-themed candle holders in the collection. There’s a Skull Water Globe Candle Pedestal and a Black Cat Candle Holder that’s furry cute. The Haunted Luminary Candle Holder is perfect for your three-wick candles, and the Glow in the Dark Skull 3-Wick Candle Sleeve will keep you company on the spookiest of nights.

Candles holders aren’t the only home decor item in the collection either. You’ll also be able to find some super adorable Wallflowers Fragrance Plugs for any Halloween vibe you have. For instance, there’s a Crystal Ball plug for witchy babes and a Skull Succulent plug that is vibrant AF. To match your witch hand candle holder, the Bath & Body Works’ Halloween 2022 collection has a Witch Hand Soap Holder and Witch Hand Sanitizer Holder as well. The hand sanitizer holders are actually the cutest items in the collection. Who wouldn’t want a Blingy Ghost or a Black Cat Pom to carry around with them on all their Halloween adventures?

If you’re a big Halloween fan, you’ll definitely want to shop the Bath & Body Works Halloween 2022 collection this year. Just make sure you grab what you want ASAP, because there really is nothing scarier than seeing “sold out.”

