The Force has awakened at Bath & Body Works. In celebration of the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu film starring Pedro Pascal, B&BW has an all-new Star Wars collection that’s out of this world.

The Mando-themed drop features three fragrances inspired by characters and places from the popular Disney+ series like Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) and Pascal’s Din Djarin that will be available in everything from three-wick candles to foaming hand soap. There are also collectible accessories in the lineup that are too cute not to add to your shopping cart, especially if you’re as enamored by Grogu as Pascal.

The full Mandalorian & Grogu collection will be available in stories and online starting May 11, but Bath & Body Works loyalty members can shop select items on Star Wars Day (aka May 4). The online exclusives include:

These items are expected to sell out with limited quantities, so you’ll want to act fast as a member. You could also wait for the full collection on May 11 with the Force Flow and Bounty Hunter scents. I was able to preview these two Mandalorian-inspired fragrances, and below, you’ll find my honest review.

The Force Flow Is Strong

Bath & Body Works

The Force Flow scent is for the Baby Yoda lovers. It has notes of green apple, salted lavender, and cosmic sage, which blend together to create a very clean, orchard scent. The green apple may be very on the nose for the equally as green Grogu, but the lavender and sage help to elevate this fragrance to a much more other worldly vibe. It’s so light and bright that this is a great scent for the spring when The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22.

Since I know Grogu has a sweet tooth with all the blue macarons he’s eating, he’d enjoy the fruity Force Flow just like I did. However, the Force is really strong with this scent, so if you’re not into overpowering fragrances, you might want to use sparingly.

Rating: 4.7/5

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The Bounty Hunter Is Nostalgic

Bath & Body Works

Both of the Mandalorian scents have a musky, gender neutral feel to them, so anyone can enjoy them. The Bounty Hunter is as strong as the Force Flow, but has a more earthy tone with notes of Beskar sea salt, solar woods, and protective patchouli. My first impression was that this smelled a lot like the seasonal Christmas tree scents I love from Bath & Body Works around the holidays.

Those woodsy scents are actually my favorite to stock up on, so my apartment can smell fresh like the outdoors throughout the year. It’s nice that now I can replenish my collection in the spring with the Bounty Hunter. It also doesn’t hurt that this is inspired by Pascal’s character, so I imagine this is what Mando smells like when he’s in his uniform. If you love a more earthy fragrance to wear or fill your home with as well — or you just want to smell like Pascal — I highly recommend the Bounty Hunter.

Rating: 4.8/5