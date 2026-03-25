Spring has sprung at Bath & Body Works. Along with adding a new vanilla and marshmallow Peeps-inspired Easter collection for 2026, the fragrance store has introduced a seasonal lineup of garden-ready aromas. The homestead-inspired Rooted collection features the return of the viral “tomato girl” Off The Vine scent, as well as a brand-new fragrance that has Taylor Swift’s name all over it: Homemade Sourdough.

Taylor Swift’s Love Of Sourdough Is Well-Documented

The Life of a Showgirl singer recently revealed her fave hobby when she’s not in the studio is baking sourdough bread for all her friends and family. Swift has the bread puns ready to go for each of her loaves, and even shared on the New Heights podcast in August 2025 that she’s attempting to perfect the perfect Funfetti sourdough recipe for Jason Kelce’s daughters.

Since she’s such a fan, Swift would really enjoy Bath & Body Works’ all-new Homemade Sourdough candle. The three-wick piece in the Rooted collection has notes of freshly baked sourdough, olive oil drizzle, and whipped butter to fill your home with the scent of something delicious in the oven.

The full collection features other fragrances like Spring Apple, Carrot & Nectarine, and Morning Matcha, but as a Swiftie, I was most intrigued by the Homemade Sourdough. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the candle and whether it’s a *loaf story* for me.

There’s No Bad Blood With This Homemade Sourdough

With a name like Homemade Sourdough, I was expecting a candle that would immediately hit me with a bread smell, which wasn’t the case with this one when it wasn’t lit. There is a sourdough element, but the vibe is a bit more sweet, with very subtle notes of bread.

Instagram Bath & Body Works INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

When I finally lit the candle, that’s when the sourdough came through. With the added heat, I got more of a bread aroma; it really did make my apartment smell like I was baking. It might not be as strong as if Taylor Swift were actually in my kitchen making me something from scratch, but it gave my place a very homey vibe.

If you’re bready for it and prepared to live the life of a doughgirl, I highly suggest getting Bath & Body Works’ Homemade Sourdough candle.

Rating: 4.4 out of 5