Believe it or not, Easter is only a month away. To celebrate, Bath & Body Works has teamed up with the holiday’s most iconic sweet treat, Peeps. The Peeps x Bath & Body Works collection features a limited-edition gourmand fragrance, along with adorable home decor and accessories that look just like the pastel bunny marshmallows.

The entire collection is available to shop in stores and online now, while supplies last. Before its official launch this March, I was sent a few items from the exclusive collab to test out the new Peepin’ It Real scent. The signature fragrance features notes of fluffy marshmallow, sugar crystals, and whipped vanilla — aka everything you’d expect from a Peep in your Easter basket.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of the scent, as well as a closer look at some of the cutest items in the collection that you’ll want to “add to cart” ASAP.

Bath & Body Works’ Peeping’ It Real Is So Trendy

Bath & Body Works

I didn’t used to be a gourmand scent girl, but vanilla has really taken over in the past year, thanks to celebs like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. Now, it’s one of the fragrances I turn to the most, and Peepin’ It Real is a great pure vanilla for my collection. If you’re not looking for a musky vanilla or something with a floral finish, this is the ideal scent.

It reminds me so much of LoveShackFancy’s Secret Crush perfume, which is my top choice for vanilla scents. The marshmallow and sugar notes vibe so well that this is just pure deliciousness and reminds me of homemade frosting. It’s not too strong either, if you’re just getting into gourmand scents and don’t want something overpowering. It may not be super luxe, but it’s exactly what I’d expect in a Peep fragrance and something I will be wearing daily this spring.

Rating: 4.9/5

The Easter Collection Is Adorbs

Some of my favorite products featuring the Peeping’ It Real scent are Bath & Body Works’ lip gloss and fine fragrance mist — both of which I immediately threw into my bag for scent refreshes throughout the day.

I have also been applying the body cream all over after jumping out of the shower, but the product that got me the most excited is the shapeable soap. It may not have the strongest fragrance, but it’s so fun to create shapes with the foam in the shower and bath. I would have loved to get this in my Easter basket as a kid.

Bath & Body Works actually has a bag that looks just like a Peeps basket, which is perfect for putting together your own gifts. The other accessories and decor that are great for Peeps fans are the candle holder and mini backpack.

Overall, this collection is so cute, smells great, and totally worth a browse.