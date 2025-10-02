When Taylor Swift is not in the recording studio or dancing on stage, you’ll most likely find her in the kitchen. The Life of a Showgirl singer revealed on the New Heights podcast in August that she enjoys “granny” hobbies in her free time. That includes baking Travis Kelce sweet treats like homemade Pop-Tarts and cinnamon rolls. Most recently, she said, “We're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life.”

Swift admitted that she’s been baking loaves for friends, family, and even employees of the Kansas City Chiefs. “I’m really talking about bread 60% of the time now,” she said. And now that Swift has mastered the traditional sourdough bread recipe, what she wants to make next is a Funfetti sourdough for Jason and Kylie Kelce’s four daughters. Her reasoning: “We put sprinkles in everything when we hang out.”

Many Swifties have started sharing their homemade Funfetti sourdough recipes online for Swift to try out, but for the less experienced bread makers (like myself), Pillsbury released a limited-edition mix. The $10 Funfetti Sourdough Bread Mix was available for pre-orders starting Sept. 24, and sold out almost immediately. A representative told Elite Daily there are no plans for a restock at this moment, but the demand is high. Until Pillsbury announces anything, you can always try one of the tried and true recipes from TikTok.

I was actually able to get my hands on one of Pillsbury’s Funfetti Sourdough Bread Mixes, and below, you’ll find my honest review:

Pillsbury’s Funfetti Sourdough Is Sweet & Simple

The people working at Pillsbury are definitely Swifties because this mix is perfectly on theme, right down to the packaging. The box is a mint green with sparkling orange writing that fits into the Life of a Showgirl aesthetic, and almost looks like it could be another vinyl variant.

As much as I loved the presentation, what I appreciated the most was how easy the instructions were to follow. I tried making homemade Funfetti sourdough from scratch after listening to the New Heights episode with Swift; it took days, and was so disappointing. This took me less than two hours, and was easy to clean up — a win-win.

It wasn’t the *perfect* sourdough loaf, because it was made with instant yeast and would have been better with a longer rising time. However, it was pretty dang good and smelled amazing. It actually smelled like a mix between sourdough and Funfetti cake mix, which is different from just adding sprinkles to your regular recipe.

The bread itself was also slightly sweet. I wish it had more of the sourness to it, but it was tasty and so good on its own. The box recommends trying a slice with some icing on top, which I kind of want to do with the bread I have left.

TL;DR

Ultimately, this was so fun, got me in the TLOAS mood, and gave me a delicious treat to enjoy while listening to the album on Friday. I’d give it a solid 4.7 out of 5. I really hope Pillsbury is able to bring this back for Swifties who missed out on the initial presale, because every fan deserves to be in their “granny” era just like their fave pop star.