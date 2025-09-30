Swifties Discovered A Travis Kelce Easter Egg In The Showgirl Pop-Up

It’s only a matter of days until the release of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, but that’s still not soon enough for many of her eager fans. Thankfully, there are plenty of opportunities for Swifties to delve into the world of singer’s 12th studio album before it drops — including a brand-new pop-up experience full of Easter eggs.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, Spotify opened the doors to an immersive event space in New York City complete with photo ops and clues tied to TLOAS. The pop-up even features an exclusive clip of Swift revealing how she convinced Red, 1989, and Reputation producer Max Martin to team up with her on her latest work.

While there are more than a few obvious nods to discuss throughout the space — like the pics of Sabrina Carpenter, who collaborated with Swift on the final track, “The Life of a Showgirl”; the opal jewelry (“Opalite”); and a copy of The Book of Ophelia (“The Fate of Ophelia”) — one that only the most dedicated of fans would notice could easily be overlooked.

Laying on one of the many vanities at the pop-up is a small, handheld mirror. Written across it in orange lipstick are the words, “Keep it 100,” which many believe to be a shoutout to Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce.

For one, 13 (the multi-hyphenate’s lucky number) plus 87 (the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s jersey number) equals 100 — but that fact only scratches the surface. In a July 24 Instagram post, Kelce captioned a carousel of snapshots with Swift (among others), “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯.”

Weeks later, on the Aug. 13 episode of the NFL star’s podcast, New Heights, the athlete used the phrase, “We keep it 100,” moments before Swift asked future brother-in-law Jason Kelce, “Do you not keep it 100 ever?”

Though it’s unclear if “keep it 100” is also a lyric, some are theorizing that it could be a reference to Track No. 2, “Elizabeth Taylor.” In the late star’s 1960 film, BUtterfield 8 — for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress — she similarly wrote in lipstick across a mirror.

Taylor Swift, the genius that you are.