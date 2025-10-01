If you’ve ever uttered (or felt personally attacked by) the words “I apologize for the person I’m about to become when The Life of a Showgirl drops,” this style guide is for you, Swiftie. Committing to repeatedly blasting the hotly anticipated TS12 album come Oct. 3 is one thing, but embracing Taylor Swift’s entire Showgirl ethos is another.

As is normal behavior for shrewd Swifties, many fans put their detective hats on, decoding every outfit, cryptic Instagram post, possible numerology, and Easter egg. Somehow, fans collectively (and incorrectly) concluded that Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’s arrival was imminent. Not only has the “Karma” songstress purportedly not “even re-recorded a quarter” of the original album, but she dropped a new one instead.

Titled The Life of a Showgirl, Swift announced the album and release date on her now-fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast on Aug. 12. And as is tradition for the hitmaker, she’s shedding her last aesthetic for an entirely new one. Here’s everything you need to know about rocking the Showgirl look and how to wear it in the wild.

What’s The Showgirl Aesthetic?

Swift clearly had fun dreaming up this album’s visuals — she’s been releasing one limited-edition vinyl cover after another, rocking a different jaw-dropping outfit for each. And they happen to be her nakedest looks yet.

It tracks. The showgirl archetype has long been associated with burlesque dancers, including Dita Von Teese and Gypsy Rose Lee. Think: yassified lingerie and flamboyant costumes, feathery or bedazzled, that sometimes teeter on gaudy. Those are exactly the elements that make up the DNA of Swift’s new era. Oh, and a new color, of course. Presenting Showgirl orange.

Orange Is The New Black

The one main thing Swifties did get right about this album is its color palette. (The Easter eggs about that have been pretty glaring.) On Swift’s site, the header is a glittery orange ombré, which means there’s a lot of wiggle room on your preferred tint. Go the more sunset route in a lighter papaya or embrace a deeper, fiery hue. Since the color is vivid, feel free to style it down with jeans or by pairing it with a more muted tone. Or, if you’d like to up the ante, go orange-on-orange in a matching set or by mixing kumquat gradients.

Feather Figure

Showgirl fashion is often associated with feathers. Plumes sprout atop headdresses, boas, and peacock-esque tails. Case in point: the majority of Swift’s album covers, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, were accented by the decadent plumage.

An easy way to incorporate feathered pieces into your wardrobe is by rocking a classic slinky strap top with a plumed trim or punctuating a sleek look with a fuzzy accessory. However, since the aesthetic demands main character energy, I highly encourage you to embrace the ostentatious vibe with bright colors and statement pieces. Who needs a jacket fully lined with feathers, you ask? Who doesn’t?

She’s Still Bejeweled

If there’s anything I learned from watching Moulin Rouge and Nicole Kidman’s take on a showgirl, it’s that they’re quite literally described as diamonds. Well, they dress dripping in them, too. Go the bedazzled bejeweled route in pieces covered in rhinestones and crystals. (Swift famously loves the sparkly look. In her glittering prime, aka the Eras Tour, she was practically refracting sequin stars off her silhouette every night.)

Bonus points if you embrace the look-at-me ethos in a crystal-encrusted dress. But even if the sparkly piece is as small as a beanie or tights, any blinged-out item instantly glams up your look. And everyone deserves a chance to shine.

Fresh Out The Boudoir

Remember when I said earlier that TLOAS is Swift’s most daring yet? That’s because she’s been wearing pieces straight from the boudoir, or at least, boudoir-inspired runways (e.g., The Blonds’ 2023 collection). A much spicier take on Swift’s famed game-night corset style, these are actual bedroom-worthy bustiers, brassieres, and thongs.

Depending on your comfort level, you can don lingerie as outerwear. Wear a corset from Victoria’s Secret with jeans for a casual pairing or match it with a slip for a boudoir-forward moment. Since lingerie is extremely playful and trendy these days, you can grab one in whatever style, color, or pattern you like, including leopard prints or ruffled options.

If you’re feeling especially daring, try the exposed-bra trend by unbuttoning your top with a peekaboo bra hint — or ditch your blouse altogether. Instead, rock a basic black bralette or a sequined bandeau for girls night. If that’s a little too intimidating, consider a slip dress, which you can style with coats, denim jackets, or knee-high boots to give it a bit of an edge.

