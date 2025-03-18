Reputation stans have had to hold onto a lot of patience these last few years, but the wait may finally be over soon. At least, that’s what Taylor Swift may be signaling with her latest accessory choice. The pop star wore a very telling necklace when in a video message during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, in the shape of an animal that is iconic indicator of the Reputation era.

On March 17, Swift was given the Tour of the Century award for her career-spanning Eras Tour at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. While she didn’t attend the event, Swift did appear in a video message where she thanked her crew, dancers, and fans for helping create an unforgettable live show. But it wasn’t her words that had fans in an uproar. Swift was dressed in all-black — the color associated with Reputation — and the focal point of her outfit was a gold necklace in the shape of a snake.

Superfans will recall that Swift first teased Reputation back in 2017 by wiping her Instagram, and posting cryptic photos of a snake. The snake became emblematic of Reputation, with Swift even bringing a gigantic cobra statue to the stage for her Reputation Tour. She used the creature as a reclamation of the insults that were slung at her in the years leading up to the album, particularly by Kim Kardashian in the wake of her reinvigorated feud with Kanye West.

Fox

Swift’s necklace is a pretty pricey Easter egg. The snake head rolo chain with embedded marquise diamonds sells for $9,000 from jeweler Jacquie Aiche.

After releasing her versions of Speak Now and 1989 in 2023, Reputation and Taylor Swift are the only two albums left for Swift to re-release in her ongoing re-recording process. While she has not officially confirmed the order these next albums will come out, fans are assuming she will save her self-titled debut for last — which means, there’s been tons of speculation about Swift hinting at Reputation these last two years.

This snake necklace isn’t the first sartorial clue that Swift has dropped, but it is definitely one of the most Reputation-coded yet. Could it mean her darkest album is about to slither out from its hiding spot soon? Everyone is certainly ready for it.