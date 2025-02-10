It was a rough Super Bowl for Taylor Swift. Not only did her beloved Kansas City Chiefs suffer a devastating defeat at the hands of her (formerly beloved) Philadelphia Eagles, she also got a bizarrely cold reception from the Caesars Superdome crowd. Thankfully, she had an old friend come to her defense shortly afterward.

Early in the game, the jumbotron showed a handful of celebrities who were in attendance. While stars like Paul Rudd and Adam Sandler were meet with cheers from the football fans, when the video shifted to Swift, boos erupted from across the stadium as Swift looked visibly confused. The negativity was exasperated by amplified by President Donald Trump, who gleefully reposted the video.

Thankfully, another famous Super Bowl attendee was quick to show Swift some love after the incident. “I love you [Taylor Swift] dont listen to those booo!!” Serena Williams posted.

Swift and Williams’ bond may not be the most well-known, but it has been going strong for a decade now. Back in 2015, Swift brought Williams onto the stage as a special guest for her 1989 tour. The two reunited the next year for a night out in New York. More recently, Williams’ daughter Olympia proved her Swiftie status by making Swift’s 2024 Miami Eras Tour show her first-ever concert.

Williams wasn’t done making waves at this year’s big game after her show of support for Swift. The tennis superstar went on to make a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show. The cameo was notable, as Williams is rumored to have briefly dated Lamar’s rival Drake back in 2015. Considering Drake has taken shots at Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, since then, her dancing with Lamar came off as a clapback to her ex... especially when Lamar ended his set with his ultimate Drake diss “Not Like Us.”

Clearly, Williams arrived at the Super Bowl ready to hold nothing back.