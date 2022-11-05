Serena's Husband Alexis Had The Perfect Response After Drake Called Him A "Groupie"

Drake and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss dropped on Nov. 4, and it has definitely been making some waves due to all its brutal diss tracks. The Canadian rapper took aim at Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, DRAM, and Ice Spice on the release. But that wasn’t all. He also fired shots at tennis queen Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. In the track "Middle of the Ocean," Drake called Ohanian a “groupie.” Instead of taking offense to the diss, Ohanian flipped the narrative and had the perfect response to Drake’s “groupie” lyric.

In the diss track’s lyrics, Drake raps, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.” Notably, Drake and Williams were rumored to have briefly dated back in 2015. The joke’s on Drake, though, because Ohanian took the insult as an opportunity to cheer Williams on in a heartwarming tweet. In a Nov. 4 tweet, Ohanian wrote, “The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.” Clearly, Ohanian has no problem being a groupie.

He also shared an adorable photo of himself with their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., lovingly watching Williams from courtside. “It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman,” he added. “In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater.”

It might’ve been a hit below the belt, but Ohanian took it with grace. This isn’t the first time Drake rapped about Williams. In his 2013 track “Worst Behavior” he rapped, “I'm with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib / I swear I could beat Serena when she playin' with her left.” ICYDK, Drake and Williams had been friends since 2011 and were rumored to be romantically linked in 2015. During their fling, Drake was spotted cheering Williams at several of her matches, including Wimbledon and the US Open. The pair never worked out, and Williams met her now husband, Ohanian, shortly after the rumored fling ended.

Prince Williams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, the internet has all the receipts, and Twitter didn’t let Drake off the hook easily with his “groupie” diss. Fans fired back with snaps of Drake being a groupie himself.

All jokes aside, it is heartening to see Ohanian be continuously supportive of Williams. The tennis star seemed to think so too, as she responded to Ohanian’s groupie tweet with heart emojis. How sweet!