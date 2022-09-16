Serena Williams is undoubtedly the GOAT-IEST of GOATs. Not only is she a tennis phenom, but she's also an outspoken, confident babe in a world that doesn't often appreciate strong women. Now that she's retiring from tennis to focus on her family, I was curious to learn more about her personal life. Sure, she's married to Reddit cofounder and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, and they have the most adorable little girl, Olympia, 5. But like, what's his vibe? What are they like together? Unlike Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, I don't know if they like to drink each other's blood or just Netflix and chill. I needed to find out ASAP, so I asked Mystic Michaela, a celeb psychic, to read Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s auras.

Auras are colored fields of energy that envelop each person. If you've ever met someone and immediately thought "yes" or "ugh," you're picking up on their aura. Mystic Michaela can see them with her naked eyes. Over the years of psychic readings, she began to make sense of what the auras she saw meant and how they related to people's energy.

Mystic Michaela sees 10 aura colors: red, yellow, green, blue, purple, indigo, pink, turquoise, rainbow, and crystal. Every color has varying hues (like dark purple and light purple) and patterns (hazy, bright, cracked, etc.), and each shade and color combo has its own idiosyncrasies. Most people have two aura colors, and occasionally people will have one or three. Just like snowflakes, no two auras are alike, not even for identical twins.

So what do Williams and Ohanian’s auras say about their relationship? Let’s find out.

Serena Williams Has A Red & Purple Aura

"Purples tend to have an 'it factor.’ The light seems to find them," Mystic Michaela says. Purples are often in the entertainment industry. They are creative, bold people who thrive in the spotlight. In fact, almost every celeb, artist, musician, or fashion designer you can think of has purple in their aura. (And probably that one friend who loves karaoke a little too much.)

Williams studied fashion design at The Art Institute (in between winning Grand Slams, NBD) and has a clothing line, S by Serena. In August, she told Vogue about bedazzling her ensemble for the 2003 Australian Open with rhinestones to add “pizzazz.” Sounds pretty purple, no?

"As a red aura, she has a powerful sense of self," Mystic Michaela says. Red auras don't give a single F. Not one. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a red aura; Ruth Bader Ginsburg did, as well. "Reds fall upon their own logic and character traits as truth and foundation. She can detach and dismiss herself from the opinions of others when they don't align with her own sense of truth... Reds can be heavily criticized in a society that falsely sees these traits as arrogance."

That criticism doesn’t bring her down, though. When Oprah Winfrey asked Williams in a 2013 interview if she cared what people thought of her, Williams responded, "I really don't — as long as my family knows who I am. And I know that a lie can't live forever. As Dr. Martin Luther King once said, 'How long? Not long!' Most of the lies people tell about us are eventually washed away, so they don't bother me."

Her unwavering confidence is is red all the way. As she told Insider in April, “If people don't want to like me or what I do, that's OK. Get in line — there's going to be a long waiting list."

"Serena, as a purple-red, can be a perfectionist,” Mystic Michaela says. She believes this might explain part of her decision to retire from her athletic career. In an August interview with Vogue, Williams said, “Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family… And I almost did do the impossible: A lot of people don’t realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017. But I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give.”

"Her need to focus solely on family life at this time feels like a choice that best suits her,” Mystic Michaela explains. “Red-purples can be very focused and extremely intense. Serena feels like she is ready to take that focus and put it on her growing family in a way which can allow her some peace of mind and space to do it the way she would like to."

Alexis Ohanian Has An Indigo & Green Aura

Green auras are often the visionaries of the aura spectrum. Many green auras can be found in tech fields (Silicon Valley is green aura central), inventing, creating, and pushing the boundaries of what we think is possible. Ohanian's green is "sharp and bright," according to Mystic Michaela. "He has a strong ability to focus. He can forge pathways with his vision."

Ohanian, cofounder of Reddit, has spoken about his foresight. He told Inc about a realization he had during an LSAT-prep course. "I walked out and went to Waffle House. That's where I had what I call The Waffle House Epiphany: I didn't want to be a lawyer. I wanted to make a dent in the universe."

His aura is also indigo, the color of empaths (Oprah Winfrey is also an indigo.) According to Mystic Michaela, Ohanian’s career choice makes perfect sense. "Indigos have strong empathy skills, which when tapped into with his strategic green, create systems for connection,” she says. “In the case of [Ohanian], being an indigo green means connecting is combined with networking. An exchange of emotion and ideas on a broad scale." Seeing as he is the founder of one of the largest social networks, that checks out.

According to Mystic Michaela, "green indigos are often very vocal advocates for those they see who don't have as strong a voice. They have a global vision combined with an awareness of individual emotion." That checks out, too.

Ohanian has been an activist for an open internet and has lobbied for net neutrality. Additionally, he's been a vocal advocate for paid paternity leave, telling CNN in January, "I offer paternity leave as an employer and one of the reasons I really push it on male employees [is because] there is value in spending time making sure the castle is in order and the family is all set, because then you can do your best work."

How Williams And Ohanian's Auras Affect Their Relationship

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

"As a couple, Alexis and Serena feel very solid. Indigos get along very well with red auras. Where they come together is their sense of family and their personal obligations to this world," Mystic Michaela says. Greens and reds also like plenty of alone time to recharge, letting them lead and succeed. She continues, “Serena and Alexis feel mutually respectful of one another's need for this.”

And while Ohanian is hugely successful in his own right, not everyone is cut out to be a partner to a worldwide icon. "As a green-indigo, Alexis feels extremely comfortable in a supporting husband and father role," Mystic Michaela feels. "Greens see the need for structure and his overall place in this world. As a green, [Ohanian] can see how and where he can make a difference. As an indigo, he can lift up others to do just that. Family life for green-indigos can be just as serious and essential as building successful industries."

"I know I've been successful in my career, but I'm not the one racking up the trophies," Ohanian told Glamour in 2019. "It helps that my wife and I both know what it takes to be successful and bring that mutual understanding, drive, and relentlessness to the table. But at the end of the day, sometimes her career really does have to come first. I try to be the most supportive partner I can be and to have conversations with her about her career goals and what she can do to reach them."

Mystic Michaela believes they are supportive of each other. “While greens and reds can bump heads with communication, indigos and purples get along really well because they center on the emotional connection. As Alexis and Serena retreat now into their personal life together [thanks to her retirement], I feel like the indigo and purple energy they have is leading the way."

It seems Ohanian and Williams have found their perfect match. While their energies are so different, the way they come together fits like two perfectly molded puzzle pieces. And a man who can stand by his partner so compassionately? I stan that.

Wondering what your aura might be? Visit Mystic Michaela's highlights on Instagram for more info on each color and how you can determine yours.

