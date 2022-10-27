They really are the perfect ~match~.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s meet-cute was like something out of a rom-com. According to her August 2017 cover story with Vanity Fair, Serena met Alexis in May 2015 when he sat next to her during a hotel breakfast. But Serena and her crew were using that table, so to get him to move, her friends told Alexis they saw a rat.
When he asked if there was really a rat, Serena responded, “No, we just don’t want you sitting there. We’re going to use that table.” Needless to say, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight. Luckily, her agent Jill Smoller invited Alexis to Serena’s match that night, and the rest is history.