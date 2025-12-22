Mike White may have already picked out a location (in France) for The White Lotus Season 4, but I’m still not over Season 3 and its Thailand setting. The third iteration of HBO’s Emmy-winning anthology series specifically shined a light on the island of Koh Samui to serve as the bucket list destination for guests like Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey), Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), and Belinda Lindsey (Natasha Rothwell) — and I had the opportunity to visit some of the top White Lotus S3 filming locations before shooting for the new season kicks off.

Even though the White Lotus seen in the show is a fictional hotel chain, each season has been shot at a Four Seasons Resort (so far). As a fan of the dark comedy, it’s always been a dream of mine to visit one. When I got the opportunity to join EF Ultimate Break’s White Lotus-inspired trip at the beginning of November, I finally got my chance.

The group travel company’s Ultimate Thailand adventure is actually a 22-day tour of not just Koh Samui, but other Thailand hot spots like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Koh Tao, and Koh Pha Ngan. The show may not have filmed in all of these places, but along the way, guests had the chance to experience many of the local offerings seen in The White Lotus Season 3. That includes lounging by the beach, getting a relaxing massage, and of course, enjoying tons of Thai food.

HBO

The best part about EF Ultimate Break’s Thailand trip is that it’s much more affordable than staying at The White Lotus. You don’t need a budget like the Ratliffs’ to live like Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan. The price of the entire 22-day trip — which includes accommodations, travel during the tour, and up to 26 meals — starts at just $3,679 (~$167/day).

Below, you’ll find an overview of everything White Lotus-themed that I got to experience on just eight of those 22 days that made this trip so worth it as a fan who likes to set-jet.

Landing At Koh Samui Airport

Instead of arriving at Koh Samui with the rest of the group by boat, like they do in The White Lotus, I got to the island via airplane. After nearly 28 hours of flying from Los Angeles, I arrived at the adorable Koh Samui Airport — and it was my very first filming location. At the end of Season 3, you get to see the outdoor airfield when the guests are leaving their vacays (some in body bags).

That night, I was too exhausted to join the group, so I opted to get dinner nearby and unwind at our resort, the Centara Life Lamai.

Island Excursion With A Temple Visit

My first full day in Thailand was supposed to involve a day trip to the Ang Thong National Park, but it was closed while we were visiting. So instead, EF planned a separate island adventure that included a lunch buffet, kayaks, and snorkeling. This was a $120 add-on excursion, and everyone in our group decided to go.

On our way to the pier, we stopped at another White Lotus filming location. This was the Wat Kiri Wongkaram, aka the Buddhist temple you see Lalisa Manobal from BLACKPINK standing outside of in the first episode. Our tour director had a scooter parked outside so we could take pictures to emulate Mook (Manobal).

As we were leaving our semi-private island for the day, our boat also drove past the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, so we could see the fictional White Lotus from the water.

Dinner At The White Lotus

Later that evening, half of the group went to the Four Seasons for dinner. This was also an optional add-on that wasn’t included in one of the three dinners provided that night, but it was *so* worth it as someone who traveled to Thailand specifically for the show.

Once we got to the hotel, we were whisked away in golf carts to the Koh Thai Kitchen. This is the restaurant you see the White Lotus guests eating breakfast at each morning.

The hilltop restaurant featured in the Michelin Guide looked exactly as it did in the HBO series, and the menu was both delicious and affordable. I was able to get an appetizer, cocktail, entree, dessert, and latte for around $50, which was a little more expensive than some of my other non-included meals, but cheap compared to U.S. prices.

Afterward, we checked out the beachfront and pool bar, which were also used for filming. While sitting next to the pool — in the same spot as Saxon Ratliff (Patrick Schwarzenegger) — I ordered a Coral Reef Colada. Thankfully, I had a better colada experience than Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola).

Island Hopping On The Ferry

The next morning marked the start of yet another travel day. This time, we were headed to Koh Tao via the ferry. We actually took quite a few ferries while island hopping, and though it wasn’t as glamorous as it looked on TV (since it wasn’t a private boat), I felt like the White Lotus guests when they first arrived.

Thai Massage Before Relaxing By The Beach

HBO

After checking into the Sairee Hut Resort, we had some free time. There were plenty of restaurants within walking distance, so I got to try the TikTok-approved 995 Roasted Duck. Our hotel was also right across the street from the Majestic Spa, so I got a Thai massage and manicure while I waited for the rain to stop. It felt like something Belinda would do.

For the rest of the day, I lounged out by the pool with a view of the beach. This felt like something Chelsea would have done as well.

A Night Out With Cocktail Buckets

After dinner, the group went on a pub crawl, which started off with bucket drinks. You can see these cocktails in the Full Moon Party episode of The White Lotus. While my evening was more PG and included a show at the Queen’s Cabaret, this was the closest I got to having a night out like Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Laurie (Carrie Coon), and Kate (Leslie Bibb) in Episode 5.

A Digital Detox Day On The Boat

Our second day in Koh Tao was a boat day, where we traveled to different areas for snorkeling and swimming. We first stopped at Koh Nang Yuan, where there was an incredible view after hiking up some steep steps. It felt a lot like when the Ratliffs had their own boat day on Gary’s (Jon Gries) yacht; I even left my phone at the hotel like I was Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) having a digital detox.

Street Food At A Thai Night Market

After Koh Tao, our group traveled to our last island of the trip, Koh Pha Ngan. Our hotel for the next three nights was at Koh Ma Beach Resort, which was a little more remote than the others. There were only a few places within walking distance, so on our first night, a group of us traveled to a nearby night market for dinner.

I got to try fried chicken and the best mango sticky rice I’ve ever had with coconut ice cream. We also did a bit of shopping, and I picked up some souvenirs to take home. Not every meal was included in the itinerary to give you more freedom to try things you want. This means you’re on your own most days and nights, so you do have to budget for that in your trip costs. However, each hotel had complimentary breakfast buffets that really filled me up in the morning.

The Full Moon Party On Koh Pha Ngan

In Episode 5, the Ratliff brothers along with Chelsea and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) leave the White Lotus to attend the Full Moon Party (aka the night *that* scene between the Ratliff brothers takes place) on Koh Pha Ngan. Production actually filmed these scenes on Koh Samui, but EF timed it perfectly for us to be on Koh Pha Ngan during the full moon so we could experience the real thing.

After putting on some paint, we traveled across the island to the beach where the main party was happening. There was music, fire dancers, and more bucket cocktails. I didn’t end up staying all night, but a few people were there until sunrise.

Travel To Bangkok For Our Final Day

After a restful day in Koh Pha Ngan, post-Full Moon Party, our group traveled one last time to Bangkok. I will admit the constant traveling was difficult, and I understand why the guests at the White Lotus stick to one place. However, I enjoyed getting to see different areas of Thailand. In fact, I wish I had more time in Bangkok.

The capital city of Thailand was the first stop for everyone else on the 22-day journey, so this was mostly just a pit stop before going to the airport. If I had more time to explore, I would have loved checking out any of the White Lotus filming locations in Bangkok that Rick (Walton Goggins) went to. But I did get to walk around the area near our hotel, the ASAI Bangkok Chinatown.

I got my last taste of street food, made some final souvenir purchases, and enjoyed iced tea from ChaTraMue, known as Thailand’s original Thai tea brand.

TL;DR: I’m Going To Miss The Friends I Made (And Thai Prices)

If you’re going to travel in your 20s and early 30s, EF Ultimate Break is one of the best and most affordable ways to do it. I may have only been there for a fraction of the trip, but I was able to visit so many different places in Thailand and fully immerse myself in the culture for less than $170 a day (to start). Sure, I was experiencing Thailand the opposite way someone like Victoria Ratliff would — and I would love to return and splurge by staying at the Four Seasons — but I got to see so much of what the guests on The White Lotus got to see.

Some things to keep in mind: The initial cost of the EF trip doesn’t cover everything, like airfare. During the week I was there, I also ended up spending around $500 on tips, souvenirs, and meals. Travelers are also expected to share rooms with someone else on the trip, so if you aren’t going with a friend, this could be awkward. People on our trip were also getting sick easily, because they were sharing spaces.

Rachel Chapman

Despite all that, I really loved getting to see what the cast of The White Lotus Season 3 saw during filming. I definitely had a better experience than Chelsea and Rick, and I got to walk away with some really great friends. In fact, the best part of the entire experience was meeting the group, and on our last day in Koh Pha Ngan, some people started planning their *next* Ultimate Break vacation. If I wasn’t going to be aged out of the 18 to 35 range (which the company enforces specifically for their young travel group, Ultimate Break), I would join them.

For anyone looking to book a White Lotus-inspired adventure of their own, EF Ultimate Break has a few Thailand trips planned for 2026. There is even an EF Adventures trip for adults of all ages that includes Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. Since The White Lotus Season 4 is expected to film in France, you could even look there for your next set-jetting trip.