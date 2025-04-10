Spoiler alert: This post discusses the events of The White Lotus Season 3.

The guests on The White Lotus Season 3 — minus Rick and Chelsea (RIP) — may have checked out of their bougie villas, but there are plenty of fans still daydreaming about Thailand post-finale. This season’s gorgeous destination provided a picturesque backdrop for all the drama that unfolded, while landing itself at the top of basically everyone’s dream vacay list (tragedies not included).

If you’re seriously thinking of following in the Ratliffs and blonde trio’s footsteps, you may want to visit some of the actual filming locations from The White Lotus in Thailand. Just like the previous two seasons of the HBO series, production took over a Four Seasons hotel and transformed it into a fictional White Lotus Resort. However, Ko Samui wasn’t the only place where they filmed Season 3.

The cast — which included Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, Natasha Rothwell, and more — traveled all around Thailand, from Bangkok to Phuket. Below is a map of some of the notable hot spots from the third season for you to plan a set-jetting vacay with the Jaclyn and Kate to your Laurie before Season 4’s destination is confirmed.