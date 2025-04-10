Here's Why Chloe Seemed So Unfazed By Chelsea's Death On White Lotus

Spoiler warning: This post contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3. Throughout The White Lotus Season 3, Chloe and Chelsea’s friendship was a highlight. Whether they were lounging together at the pool or dancing at the Full Moon Party, the duo had each other’s backs — and they were not shy about saying “love you” to each other despite having only just met. So when Chelsea was shot and killed in the finale, fans were surprised by Chloe’s reaction (or lack thereof) to her friend’s death.

In Episode 8, the aftermath of the hotel shooting was largely skipped over. When audiences see Chloe again after Chelsea’s tragic death, she seems completely unfazed — a shock since the duo got so close throughout Chelsea’s Thailand vacation. Instead of mourning her friend, Chloe was playing host at a pool party at Gary’s villa. Specifically, she seemed to be trying to fulfill her boyfriend’s cuckolding fantasy.

According to Charlotte Le Bon, who played Chloe in the show, her character likely had a more emotional reaction to the shooting, but viewers only saw the part of Chelsea’s grieving process. “She bawled. I mean, she probably cried really, really hard for maybe five minutes,” she said in a cast Q&A on April 6, which was posted to TikTok by Parade. “And then she just decided to numb herself again with sex and chaos and party ‘cause that’s what she does.”

Warner Bros

Le Bon’s explanation makes sense, but fans were still disappointed that they didn’t see a more emotional response. “Chloe just, what, didn't have a reaction to what happened to Chelsea?? Just back to ‘let's find a third’ with Gary/Greg? That was dumb,” one fan wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. “They built up Chloe, and her friendship with Chelsea SO MUCH throughout the season only for Chloe to be completely irrelevant in the finale. Not even a reaction shot to hearing about what happened to Chelsea. What was the point lol.”

Comments on TikTok shared the same criticism about the finale. “Overall I was satisfied and entertained, but more people needed consequences ... Did Chloe even care Chelsea died?!”

Le Bon seems to think that Chloe did care — she just wasn’t able to sit in that sadness for very long.